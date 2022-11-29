LA’s New Michelin Bib Gourmands for 2022: The Full Restaurant List

It’s Michelin Guide season in California, with the international restaurant rating guidebook once again dropping stars, plates, and other accolades on restaurants large and small this season. While Michelin’s famous stars do tend to skew more upscale, more fine dining, and definitely more French and Japanese, the group (yes, the tire company) has found ways to recognize other smaller, casual, and diverse places — a key component to eating well in Los Angeles — with its Bib Gourmand nods, a non-starred accolade that can still carry plenty of clout.

Here’s how those restaurants are categorized, per the company:

Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $49 USD or less (tax and gratuity not included).

For those unfamiliar, Michelin’s stars are the ones that tend to make the biggest PR waves, as they’re meant to signify a particular level of excellence in service, wine, food, and ambiance. Three stars are the highest possible award and are handed out rarely. There is no overlap between Bib Gourmand restaurants and Michelin-starred restaurants; a place is either one or the other. There are currently no three-starred Michelin restaurants in greater Los Angeles, though the San Francisco Bay Area (which has had the guide for longer) has six.

While LA and Orange County wait to see which restaurants have earned stars by way of a live event happening on December 5 at the Petersen Automotive Museum, the company has today meted out its still-favorable Bib Gourmand toques to 141 total restaurants statewide, including more than a dozen new entrants for this year. Notable local additions include Silver Lake’s All Day Baby, Flavors From Afar out of Little Ethiopia, Malaysian restaurant Ipoh Kopitiam in Alhambra, the new Saffy’s in East Hollywood, and Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights.

Here’s the full local list of greater Los Angeles Bib Gourmands for 2022 (existing Bib Gourmands, dating back to 2019, can be found here):

All Day Baby

Caboco (now closed)

Chulita

Flavors From Afar

Ipoh Kopitiam

Lalibela

Moo’s Craft Barbecue

Pijja Palace

Pizzeria Bianco

Saffy’s

Peasant’s Feast (Solvang, CA)

Ramen & Tsukemen Tao (Orange County)