Singapore’s Cult-Favorite Snacks Are Popping Up in LA for Stocking Stuffer Season

For those looking to get ahead of their holiday gifting needs, head to the Westfield Century City for some highly coveted Singaporean snacks. Starting this Saturday, November 5, Irvins is setting up its first-ever U.S. retail location at the Westside mall; the kiosk is located in front of Jo Malone on the first floor.

The key ingredient in Irvins’ line of snacks is a rich and umami “salted egg sauce” made using duck eggs that have been salt-brined for 30 days, which coats everything from fish skins to cassava chips. On the pop-up’s shelves are many of the brand’s most popular wares, including salted egg chips, salted egg salmon skin, and the newest flavor: smoked cheese salmon skin. The kiosk is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Can’t make it to the temporary store? Use this location finder to see where it's stocked nearby.

Rooftop brunching arrives at Mother Tongue

Weekend brunch is served at Mother Tongue in Hollywood starting this Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s a two-course, pre-fixe menu for $39 per person, plus an option to add on unlimited rosé for $30 per person. Select menu items include whole-grain griddle cakes, shakshuka, and overnight oats. Reservations are available here.

Drink bubbles for a good cause

For those visiting “Solaire Culture,” the traveling art exhibition from champagne powerhouse Veuve Clicquot on Rodeo Drive, stop into Yellow Cafe for a bite to eat and something sparkling to drink for a good cause. All proceeds from the cafe will benefit Regarding Her, a local non-profit dedicated to supporting women restauranteurs. The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. now until November 17.

Little Fish heads to the Westside

Esters, the Santa Monica wine shop and bar, plays host to Little Fish on Wednesday, November 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On the menu is Little Fish’s signature fried fish sandwich with dill pickles, kewpie mayo, and American cheese on a potato bun; a smoked fish dip with dill and trout roe; and more. To drink, there will be fish-friendly wines, of course. Reservations are encouraged.

A new Chinese coffee and tea shop opens in Pasadena

Per Eater LA contributor Kristie Hang, a new coffee and tea shop just opened in Pasadena at the Burlington Arcade (380 South Lake Avenue). The Asian-owned Mandarin Coffee Stand incorporates Chinese flavors and ingredients into both coffee and tea drinks. Mandarin is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays.