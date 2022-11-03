 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hospitality Group Behind Mother Wolf Tackles Fancy British Pub Grub Next

The Chap opens in Hollywood later this month

by Karen Palmer
A line of cocktails in fancy glassware at the Chap in Hollywood.
Cocktails at the Chap.
The Chap

First it was the Sycamore District. Then everyone started talking about a place called Melrose Hill. The latest newly christened neighborhood on people’s lips is the Vinyl District — a nod to a sliver of Hollywood music history and its recording studios. In the past few years, it’s become a destination for restaurants like Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf, the modern Italian stunner Grandmaster Recorders, Wes Avila’s Ka’Teen, and Lincoln Carson’s Mes Amis, as well as several upscale hotels.

Ten Five Hospitality, the group behind Mother Wolf, Ka’Teen, Mes Amis, and some of the city’s new hotels, has played a large part in the area’s rebranding. And thanks to them, the neighborhood is about to get a jolly good dose of British flavor with the Chap. Named for London-born icon Charlie Chaplin, the pub and restaurant opens at 1607 North Cahuenga Boulevard on November 19. The Chap has an expansive garden terrace and will focus on classics from across the pond, such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, a proper Sunday roast, and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

As for drinks, beers from London breweries are on tap, as well as go-tos like Guinness and Stella. Cocktails will include standards like a Pimm’s Cup, as well as original creations like a bloody mary martini from Petit Trois vet Daniel F. Torres.

The restaurant will be open from Wednesday to Sunday; reservations are available on Resy.

The Chap

1607 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Filed under:

Filed under:

Filed under:

Filed under:

