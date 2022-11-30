A Big New Hotel Brings 13 Different Dining Options to Downtown LA

The Marriott-owned Moxy Downtown Los Angeles hotel should open at 1260 S. Figueroa Street early next year, reports What Now Los Angeles and Forbes. The tall, shiny hotel skyscraper will offer nearly 400 rooms and more than a dozen different drinking and dining options spread across multiple floors, including a lobby bar, an Australian-style all-day cafe, and a pool deck with an in-the-round bar. What’s more, reports What Now LA, the Moxy Downtown Los Angeles will offer a rooftop bar that serves tapas and cocktails, as well as a club-like lounge on the 34th floor.

The incoming Moxy isn’t short on competition, given the glut of hotels in the area, though it is unique for the sheer number of dining options that will be available inside. Only a few other large-scale hotel projects like the Intercontinental can match for total dining area, though places like Hotel Per La (at the former Nomad address) have opted to trade volume for quality and opulence, offering their own rooftop bars and upscale dining rooms. Expect Moxy Downtown Los Angeles to open sometime next year.

Bakery growth

Redondo Beach’s Little French Bakery has expanded, landing a new location up the coast in Manhattan Beach at 3319 Highland Avenue. The shop, just a few blocks from the ocean, is open Wednesday to Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving classic bakery staples like croissants, tarts, caneles, and more.

Meanwhile, in Culver City, Sweet Lily Bakery has opened at 9516 Culver Boulevard, offering a wide variety of bread, pastries, breakfast items, and more. The wide, glassy space is touched off with bright pink hues, long display cases, and a bunch of indoor tables.

Say Yess to a pop-up

After a series of setbacks and delays, the Yess Aquatic team is now gearing up for its big brick-and-mortar opening in the Arts District early next year. To help set the stage the group — led by celebrated former London chef Junya Yamasaki — is hosting a series of pop-up dinners through Christmas at a private club space where ownership will tell the story of the restaurant’s journey from idea to a food truck to physical sit-down destination. The prepaid dinners offer menu options for vegans, pescatarians, and omnivores alike; the prix fixe meals can be booked through Resy.

Make those reservations now

Trying to score a table at Genghis Cohen for Christmas? Better hop on it fast, as the Fairfax restaurant sees over 600 covers that day, by far its busiest of the year. The iconic LA restaurant’s reservation books are open now on Resy, while those wishing to grab some takeout food instead can preorder as of Thursday, December 1, with a $100 minimum order.

LA barbecue on television

Sidewalk barbecue staple Ragtop Fern is ready for his camera close-up on the new Tastemade show The Curious Chef, hosted by Girl & the Goat’s own Stephanie Izard. Catch a peek at the episode below.