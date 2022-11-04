 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Claremont Pie Icon Has Big Plans for SoCal Expansion, Starting With Pasadena

Individually-portioned sweet and savory pies arrive in Old Town just in time for the holidays

by Cathy Chaplin
Pumpkin pie at I Like Pie in Pasadena.
Decade-old pie purveyor I Like Pie is opening a second shop in Pasadena this Saturday, November 5 at 38 South Raymond Avenue in Old Town. Wife-and-husband team Annika and Rob Corbin founded the original store in 2012 after an unexpected layoff. They opened the casual confectionary in the sleepy college town of Claremont, which is located about 30 miles east of the new location. “Opening a store in Pasadena has been a goal I have long dreamed of,” Annika tells Eater. “Building a presence in Pasadena also brings I Like Pie closer to our customers who come from LA.” Also selling pies in and around the neighborhood are LA stalwarts the Pie Hole and local legend Pie ‘N Burger.

I Like Pie specializes in individually-portioned sweet and savory pies that change with the seasons. “We reimagined the traditional pie format to make pie more portable, versatile, and fun,” says Annika. “Although we anticipate most of our best-sellers will continue to do well in the Pasadena market, we are excited to create and test new innovative flavors and see what customers like.”

The shop’s current line-up includes pumpkin praline, spicy potato veggie, and salted caramel banana cream. Always on the menu are cookie butter, mixed berry, chocolate chip chess, and chicken pot pies. Executive chef David Man, who formerly worked at Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, will oversee the baking operations here.

Looking toward the future, I Like Pies will be expanding its presence both locally and nationally. In addition to opening three more retail locations in the Southern California area, the brand is extending its footprint into a commissary kitchen to provide centralized baking for all current and future locations. The commissary kitchen will also allow I Like Pies to offer pie-making classes and host special events. Plans for nationwide pie shipping are also in the works.

I Like Pie is open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

38 South Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91105 Visit Website

