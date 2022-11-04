Swanky Beverly Hills Restaurant Tommy’s Abruptly Closes Within a Year

It seemed promising when Tommy’s Beverly Hills took over the long-vacant, former Bouchon space in Beverly Cañon Gardens in January — until it suddenly closed on October 11, 2022. The classy restaurant was helmed by a powerhouse team that included owner Tommy Salvatore (a longtime manager at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s) and chef Vartan Abgaryan (previously of Yours Truly in Venice and 71Above in Downtown LA).

Tommy’s was known for its breezy al fresco dining, live music, attentive service, and Italian-American dishes like squid ink carbonara with uni and bottarga and dry-aged New York steak in a caramelized onion jus. It will be missed.

In-N-Out’s 75th anniversary party

In-N-Out is already trying to create buzz a year out from its diamond anniversary, with plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary at Pomona Raceway on October 22, 2023. The festival will feature drag racing, carnival rides, concerts, and of course, In-N-Out food trucks with animal-style burgers. Next year, the Raceway’s drag strip will be renamed the “In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.” Follow In-N-Out for more details on the event.

Shiku and A-Sha Noodles collaborate on a month-long ramen special

The masterminds behind Shiku (the Korean Grand Central Market stall from the Baroo team) and A-Sha Noodles brand have teamed up to create a spicy pork belly kimchi ramen that’s available now through November 30. The soup features kimchi-braised pork belly, ginger scallion oil, minari (pennywort plant), and perilla powder, all topped with a fried egg. It also utilizes A-Sha Noodle’s special Meteor Noodles that are specially cut in a way that allows more sauce to coat all the nooks and crannies. The dish is $16.50 and available at Shiku.

Say ‘Aloha’ to Tustin’s Stowaway tiki bar for one last time

After nearly a three-year run, the popular Stowaway is closing its doors at Union Market in Tustin, with its last day of service on November 5. (A prescient Los Angeles Times article in August reported on the food hall’s uncertain future and said it looked like it was “on its last legs.”) Head over to the tiki bar for one last round of mai tais and coconut shrimp.

A zero-waste dinner at Long Beach hotspot

The family behind Long Beach darling Heritage restaurant is running a zero-waste dinner series every Friday and Saturday from now until November 19. The five-course meal will be held at its nearby farm, with dishes like mushroom tartlet and wagyu rib cap with grilled leeks. The dinner is $160 per person, and reservations can be made on OpenTable.

A chocolate exhibition covering its 2,000-year history

LA Plaza Cocina, a museum dedicated to Mexican food, will feature chocolate in its next exhibition from November 5, 2022 to April 30, 2023. “The Legacy of Cacao” explores chocolate’s origin story, dating back to the Olmec civilization, and how it spread around the world today. There will be special programming and chocolate merchandising at the gift shop throughout the exhibition’s run.