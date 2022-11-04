Restaurateur Andrea Bullo and his teenage son Marco were killed in a fiery car crash on November 1 after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended Bullo’s vintage Ford Mustang along Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills, reports the Daily Mail. Bullo was the longtime owner of Moonshadows in Malibu, a popular celebrity destination and oceanfront establishment that has been open for over 20 years. The restaurant was closed for most of this week due to the incident.

Police told the Daily Mail that the driver of the other vehicle, Kevin Gonzalez, was given a field sobriety test and arrested on two counts of homicide. Gonzalez, who survived the collision with minor injuries, is being held under a $4 million bond. NBC had footage of the aftermath of the collision, with both vehicles requiring the fire department to put out blazes. NBC also interviewed longtime customers and friends of Moonshadows, who gathered outside the Malibu restaurant to mourn the tragedy. “He’ll be so sorely missed, it’s unfathomable,” said one patron. Another patron, Shannon Sauceda, told Fox 11 that “Andrea was the spirit of Moonshadows.”

Bullo hailed from Venice, Italy, and opened Moonshadows with Rodolfo Costella and Franco Simplicio in 2001, serving Venetian fare with American classics. Restaurateur Michael Cardenas, who owns Sushi Roku and Boa Steakhouse, told NBC that he was planning to take a trip with Bullo to Italy with their teenage sons. “It’s just devastating. He had great integrity, he was honest to others, and he was a family man,” said Cardenas. Bullo was 60 years old and is survived by his wife, Ira Soebroto, mother to Marco.