 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Owner of Malibu Restaurant Moonshadows Killed in Tragic Car Crash

Andrea Bullo and his teenage son died in the collision involving an alleged drunk driver on Mulholland Drive

by Matthew Kang
View of Ocean from Moonshadows Restaurant at dusk, Malibu, California, USA
Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu.
Photo by: Ken Ross/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Restaurateur Andrea Bullo and his teenage son Marco were killed in a fiery car crash on November 1 after an alleged drunk driver rear-ended Bullo’s vintage Ford Mustang along Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills, reports the Daily Mail. Bullo was the longtime owner of Moonshadows in Malibu, a popular celebrity destination and oceanfront establishment that has been open for over 20 years. The restaurant was closed for most of this week due to the incident.

Police told the Daily Mail that the driver of the other vehicle, Kevin Gonzalez, was given a field sobriety test and arrested on two counts of homicide. Gonzalez, who survived the collision with minor injuries, is being held under a $4 million bond. NBC had footage of the aftermath of the collision, with both vehicles requiring the fire department to put out blazes. NBC also interviewed longtime customers and friends of Moonshadows, who gathered outside the Malibu restaurant to mourn the tragedy. “He’ll be so sorely missed, it’s unfathomable,” said one patron. Another patron, Shannon Sauceda, told Fox 11 that “Andrea was the spirit of Moonshadows.”

Bullo hailed from Venice, Italy, and opened Moonshadows with Rodolfo Costella and Franco Simplicio in 2001, serving Venetian fare with American classics. Restaurateur Michael Cardenas, who owns Sushi Roku and Boa Steakhouse, told NBC that he was planning to take a trip with Bullo to Italy with their teenage sons. “It’s just devastating. He had great integrity, he was honest to others, and he was a family man,” said Cardenas. Bullo was 60 years old and is survived by his wife, Ira Soebroto, mother to Marco.

Man holds glass of red wine wearing a blue blazer.
Andrea Bullo of Moonshadows Restaurant in Malibu.
Moonshadows
Foursquare

Moonshadows

20356 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265 (310) 456-3010 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

A Claremont Pie Icon Has Big Plans for SoCal Expansion, Starting With Pasadena

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Swanky Beverly Hills Restaurant Tommy’s Abruptly Closes Within a Year

By Jean Trinh

Filed under:

The Hospitality Group Behind Mother Wolf Tackles Fancy British Pub Food Next

The Chap opens in Hollywood later this month

By Karen Palmer

Brentwood’s Friendly Neighborhood Italian Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Singapore’s Cult-Favorite Snacks Are Popping Up in LA for Stocking Stuffer Season

By Cathy Chaplin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world