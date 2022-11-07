Find the Fanciest Philly Cheesesteak Ever at This Beverly Hills Restaurant

Beginning Wednesday, November 9, Beverly Hills’ Wagyu restaurant Matu will finally be open for lunch. The lunch menu features just a single dish: Wagyu Philly cheesesteak with freshly fried potato chips.

In September, Matu did a trial run of this new lunch cheesesteak. The sandwich is made with grass-fed Wagyu from First Light Farms, melted Cooper Sharp Cheese, grilled onions, and roasted hot pepper on a bun baked in the kitchen. If walking into Matu during the early dinnertime hours, the cheesesteak is also available at the bar from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Starting Wednesday, Matu’s lunch is available for dine-in at the bar, or for pick-up via Postmates, with delivery available soon.

A move for Correas Market secret pop-up

The Correas Market pop-up in Lincoln Heights is being forced to move, now that the market is closing. L.A. Taco has the full story about the move, which involves a combination of an ADA lawsuit, inflation, and an increase in rent. There’s some good news for owner Edgar Navas’ five-year-old mariscos pop-up. He secured a new space nearby that should open in mid-January.

A West African-Filipino pop-up in the South Bay

LAist recently visited Masarap Cafe where wife and husband team Hazel Rojas and Felix Agyei host their West African-Filipino food pop-up at the Riviera Village Farmers Market in Redondo Beach every Sunday.

The future of WeHo Pride

WeHoville reports the West Hollywood City Council will likely approve a multi-year agreement with event company JJLA until 2025 to organize the city’s annual Pride festival. There’s been ample change surrounding the nation’s largest Pride festival over the years, with changing vendors, and more emphasis on celebrations outside of West Hollywood.

Calabama’s fried chicken Thanksgiving

Calabama, Cara Haltiwanger’s weekend breakfast sandwich pop-up, is preparing fried Chicken on Thanksgiving eve. The $165 dinner serves four to six people with spicy or regular fried chicken, dipping sauce, potatoes, roasted vegetables, biscuits or cornbread, a turtle pumpkin pie, and a bottle of hot sauce. Order via her website.