YouTuber David Dobrik Opens a Nostalgic Chicago-Style Pizza Parlor on the Sunset Strip

Sandwiched between the Saddle Ranch Chop House and Carney’s Restaurant on Sunset Boulevard is newcomer Doughbrik’s Pizza. It’s the first restaurant from one of YouTube’s most popular content creators, David Dobrik, who has more than 19 million subscribers and 7.1 billion views on the platform, as well as 11 million followers on Instagram. He partnered with the founders of fast-casual, Los Angeles-based chain Lemonade to bring the pizzeria to life. Doughbrik’s opens on Saturday, November 12 at 8363 Sunset Boulevard.

Seeing as Doughbrik’s is the first restaurant for the online star, Lemonade founders Alan Jackson and Ian Olsen are on-hand to offer plenty of guidance. (Another partner in the venture is Dobrik’s friend and collaborator, Instagrammer Ilya Fedorovich.) The restaurant seems like an ideal fit for this busy West Hollywood stretch, especially given Doughbrik’s prominent next door neighbor: Thanks to influencers, the Saddle Ranch Chop House experienced a massive rise in popularity in 2020, while closing multiple locations throughout Southern California prior to the pandemic.

But back to Doughbrik’s. Both Fedorovich and Dobrik are Chicago natives, which means the menu leans towards Chicago-style pizza, with two types of crust available by the slice or whole pie. One is a cracker-thin, square-cut, Chicago tavern-style crust, while the other uses a focaccia-like base that the menu calls “doughy.” Pie toppings range from straight cheese and pepperoni to vegetarian and Hawaiian-style combinations. There’s a meat lovers pie, as well as one called the Chicagoan that features a three-cheese blend, Italian herbs, garlic, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and a hot giardiniera mix. For those seeking out extra flavors, a hot honey drizzle is on-hand. Slices are no more than $6.50, and whole pies vary from $28 to $38. Breadsticks with dipping sauces are available, too.

Drinks include sodas and slushies, and there’s ice cream, too. Doughbrik’s offers a hardcore Midwest flavor in the form of scoops of blue moon, as well as standards like chocolate and vanilla.

If the space looks familiar, that’s because Doughbrik’s resides in a former Starbucks, which still has dine-in patio seating. And in a move that’ll likely prove popular, Doughbrik’s will keep late weekend hours to service the club and bar crowds. A spokesperson says Dobrik and Fedorovich scattered Easter eggs/surprises throughout the restaurant, which will appeal to his social media followers.

Doughbrik’s Pizza will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.