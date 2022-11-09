A New Dive Bar Brings ‘The Bear’ Vibes and Italian Beef Sandwiches to West LA

Fresh off the popularity of Hulu’s The Bear, a new bar will serve up some serious Windy City vibes to West LA — including, yes, those Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. Tiny’s Hi-Dive, from the owners of the Craftsman Bar & Kitchen in Santa Monica, opens its doors tomorrow at 12012 West Pico Boulevard in the former Arsenal space.

In addition to classic cocktails like martinis and White Russians, the bar will serve up Chicago-style Vienna beef hot dogs with all the requisite toppings, cheesesteaks, and even some vegan options. The dimly lit bar, which dates back to 1956, also offers some seriously divey vibes, complete with shuffleboard, a pool table, arcade games, a jukebox, year-round Christmas lights, patterned tile floors, and red leather booths.

Tiny’s Hi-Dive is open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., with a daily happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mayoral candidates have to eat, too

The Los Angeles mayoral race may still be too close to call after yesterday’s election, but both candidates found sustenance. Los Angeles Times metro reporter Julia Wick posted a video of Congresswoman Karen Bass grabbing breakfast at old-school LA spot John O’Groats with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Wick also reports that real estate magnate Rick Caruso’s elaborate election-night party at the Grove featured 10 food vendors including KazuNori and the Park’s Finest.

VP Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Kerry Washington & Sydney Kamlager made a last minute Election Day stop with Rep. Karen Bass at west LA breakfast institution John O’Groats. pic.twitter.com/EKSOAU5KHB — Julia Wick (@sherlyholmes) November 8, 2022

Two billionaires walk into a restaurant...

According to TMZ, billionaires Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z had dinner together at Horses in Hollywood on Monday night, purportedly to talk about a partnership to buy the Washington Commanders football team. According to the article, “The restaurant is closed Monday, but the owner opened the doors just for them.”

Michelin adds 37 California restaurants

The Michelin Guide announced today that it added 37 restaurants to its California guide — although did not reveal which designations each one will receive (that’ll happen at a ceremony on December 5 here in Los Angeles). Los Angeles’s 17 additions to the guide are: Asterid, the just-shuttered Caboco, Camphor, Chulita, Damian, Hatchet Hall, Kinn, Kodō, LA Cha Cha Cha, Matū, Meteora, Pizzeria Bianco (which has only been serving dinner for mere months), Saffy’s, San Laurel, Sushi Kaneyoshi, Yangban Society, and Yunomi Handroll Bar. Laguna Beach’s Rebel Omakase, Ramen & Tsukemen TAO in Buena Park, Bar Le Cote and Peasants Feast in the Santa Ynez Valley, and the Dutchess in Ojai also made the cut.

Eight nights of guest chefs at Birdie G’s

Jeremy Fox’s Santa Monica restaurant Birdie G’s just announced a festive Hanukkah-themed guest chef dinner series over a period of eight nights. The dinners run right before the holiday kicks off, from November 28 to December 1 and December 5 to 8. The guest chefs include Sang Yoon (Father’s Office); Lee Wolen (Chicago’s Boka); Elizabeth Heitner and Nestor Silva (Malli); Michael Solomonov (Philadelphia’s Zahav); Miles Thompson (of a soon-to-open Los Angeles restaurant); Ana Sortun (Cambridge’s Oleana), Katianna & John Hong (Yangban Society); and Christopher Kostow (the Restaurant at Meadowood). Find reservations on the restaurant’s Resy page under “upcoming events.”

Life & Thyme celebrates 10 years

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based food publication Life & Thyme is celebrating its 10th anniversary by transforming Arts District restaurant Kodō into a futuristic night market on November 15. General admission tickets ($75) include bites from the event’s chef-partners Casey Felton (Banh Oui), Alex Kohsuke Suzuki (Kodō), Justin Min (Hanchic), and Christina Ko (Ganchic), as well as an open bar presented by Jinro. VIP passes ($95) are available as well, and there promises to be a late-night dance party. Get tickets on Life & Thyme’s website.