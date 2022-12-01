Hidden New Japanese Pub Serves Up a Helluva Sake Menu in West Hollywood

This month’s reopening of the nearly 15-year-old Palihouse West Hollywood includes the introduction of a brand-new restaurant called Mezzanine Sushi from chef Casey Lane. Tucked away on a second-floor alcove, the newcomer is inspired by Tokyo’s hidden eateries. The menu features over a dozen varieties of sake, along with shareable plates, hand rolls, and pressed sushi and nigiri. Some menu highlights include fish sauce chicken wings, udon noodles with clams, a wood-roasted mackerel, and a whipped cream fruit sandwich for dessert; the full menu is below.

Mezzanine Sushi, which spans 1,022 square feet and seats 55, debuts on Friday, December 2, and is one of three food and beverage outposts within the hotel. Other eateries include the all-day Lobby Lounge Café & Bar that serves an approachable menu from Lane (think: lobster tacos, hamburgers, and mac and cheese) and the Pool Lounge.

Mezzanine Sushi is open Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The takeout window on 3rd Street is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free wings at Night + Market

All three locations of Night + Market (Sahm in Venice, Song in Silver Lake, and the original in West Hollywood) are offering free wings with every wine bottle purchased from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and after 9 p.m. The deal is also offered at lunch on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Song in Silver Lake.

Arabic breakfast is served at Saffy’s in East Hollywood

Come into Saffy’s Coffee & Tea on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 9 a.m. for chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis’s take on Arabic breakfast. Priced at $24, the full spread includes shakshuka (poached eggs, potatoes, spicy tomato, ginger, cumin, Fresno chile, cilantro), a chopped salad (cherry tomato, cucumber, pickled celery, dry mint, oregano, breadcrumbs), marinated olives, clotted cream with avocado honey, and grilled challah bread.

Cookbook for a good cause

Local non-profit Jewish Family Service LA released a brand-new cookbook today to raise funds for the organization’s programs that tackle food insecurity. The Jewish Family Recipes cookbook ($36) includes contributions from Birdie G’s, Jon & Vinny’s, Gjusta Bakery, and more.

Compelling World Cup coverage from a local blogger

Follow Eater LA contributor Jared Cohee of Eat the World Los Angeles as he watches the World Cup and samples food with local fans from all 32 participating nations. “There may be no better way to experience the beauty and vibrancy of Los Angeles and Orange counties than by joining people from all corners of the globe during the most popular sporting event in the world,” Cohee tells Eater.