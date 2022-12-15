 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

This Shiny Doughnut Shop Is Main Street Santa Monica’s Latest Newcomer

Plus, a Lunar New Year celebration in Compton, a fundraiser for an Altadena pizza shop, and more

by Cathy Chaplin
Holey Grail doughnut shop in Santa Monica.
The brand-new Holey Grail Donuts shop in Santa Monica.
Liz Barclay

Known for its taro-based doughnuts, tropical flavors, and sustainability-minded ethos, Holey Grail Donuts opens its first brick-and-mortar shop in Los Angeles this Saturday, December 17 at 2441 Main Street in Santa Monica. Founded in Hawaii by siblings Hana and Nile Dreiling in 2018, the company recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing. (Notable investors include pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.) The new 1,000-square-foot store is the first of two planned LA outlets, with the second location in Larchmont scheduled to open next year. Holey Grail currently operates stores in Hanalei and Honolulu, plus food trucks in Waikiki and Los Angeles (for private events only).

As part of Saturday’s grand opening festivities, Holey Grail will be giving away one free cardamom-rose doughnut to each guest. The shop will also be selling a special doughnut made in collaboration with Jon Gray, the co-founder of Ghetto Gastro, featuring sorghum syrup, coconut charcoal, and honeycomb with 20 percent of sales benefiting Summaeverythang Community Center, an organization battling food insecurity in South LA.

Holey Grail is open Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Party Thyme doughnut from Holey Grail.
Party Thyme doughnut.
Liz Barclay

The best dishes in LA, according to the New York Times

The New York Times’s Tejal Rao gives a shout-out to three local spots in the recently released round-up: “25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year.” Find Rao’s most notable local dishes at Camphor, Pizzeria Sei, and Tet-a-Tet.

Side Pie launches GoFundMe campaign

One-time pandemic pop-up Side Pie in Altadena launched a fundraising campaign late last month to help cover the cost of remodeling the restaurant’s permanent location on Altadena Drive. Since opening in the summer of 2021, Side Pie has mainly operated as a takeout spot with minimal outdoor seating.

Highlights from the 101 with Bill Addison

LA Times food critic Bill Addison sits down with KCRW Good Food host Evan Kleiman to discuss his picks for the paper’s annual 101 Best Restaurants list. Addison gives a brief overview of his selections from various neighborhoods around the city.

Make bánh chưng for the Lunar New Year

After two years of virtual gatherings due to the pandemic, chef Diep Tran’s Banh Chung Collective will be meeting in person in 2023 at Alma Backyard Farms in Compton. Tickets ($50) to the event on Saturday, January 14 are available to purchase now and include ingredients and supplies for four bánh chưng and a light lunch.

Bánh chưng making at Alma Backyard Farms in 2019.
Bánh chưng making at Alma Backyard Farms in 2019.
Cathy Chaplin

Holey Grail Donuts

, , CA 90232 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

Loading comments...

The Latest

LA Actor Alleges Homophobia at Echo Park Restaurant El Compadre

By Mona Holmes

Top Chef’s Jackson Kalb Brings Meatballs and Pasta to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

A Big All-Day West Hollywood Restaurant Is Closing on New Year’s Day

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

5 Under-the-Radar New Restaurants to Check Out in Los Angeles

A French bakery in Culver City, Mexican breakfast in Hawthorne, and more

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

It’s Been a Very Bumpy Ride for Highland Park’s Newest Pizza Place

By Farley Elliott

One of LA’s Best Seafood Spots Takes Its Wood-Fired Restaurant Out on the Road

By Karen Stabiner

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world