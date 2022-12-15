Blistered Pizzas and Craft Beer Converge at Beachwood’s New Huntington Beach Restaurant

Award-winning Southern California craft beer brewery Beachwood Brewing enters the next phase of its long life, turning from a celebrated (albeit still rather small, in the overall beer scene) brewery to a distillery, restaurant operation, and more. First up is Beachwood Pizza & Beer, now open in Huntington Beach as of early December.

Beachwood Pizza & Beer’s sunny new locale covers a total of 3,000 square feet and sits right on Warner Avenue, just inland from Bolsa Chica State Beach. The dual focus means diners can score 16-inch sourdough pies as well as starters, salads, and sandwiches available both daytime and into the evening. Beyond simple pepperoni pizzas, expect ricotta and bacon options; a spicy salsa verde with sausage and Calabrian chiles; and build-your-own combinations starting at $24. The opening menu is below.

Pizzas come by way of chef Waldo Stout, a longtime pizza maker, chef, and baker who has spent time cooking all over greater Los Angeles at places like Bestia, Bavel, Roberta’s, Gjusta, and Long Beach’s own Little Coyote. On the beer side, Beachwood fans can find the usual run of craft brews made just down the street at the group’s Huntington Beach production facility, as well as one-off Belgian-style sours from the Blendery out of Long Beach. There are 24 taps in all, as well as wines by the glass and bottle.

The opening of Beachwood Pizza & Beer is a big new step for the company overall, and while the group won’t be brewing on-site at this new restaurant space, the connection to its past will still be very much on tap. Back in August the group opened its Beachwood Brewing & Distilling space in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach, adding spirits to its portfolio, and there are plans to continue branching out across the region with taprooms and other satellite locations soon. Meanwhile, hours for the new Beachwood Pizza & Beer run from lunch through dinner, Thursday through Sunday, with evening-only seating on Mondays and Wednesdays. Find the restaurant at 5205 Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach.

