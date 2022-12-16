 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home

Plus, labor board says North Hollywood strippers were fired unlawfully, Kumquat Coffee confirms a third location, and more

by Mona Holmes
Keith Garrett of All Flavor No Grease in Watts, California.
Keith Garrett of All Flavor No Grease.
On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.

Garrett shared that his pregnant girlfriend was not hurt, though his bulldog sustained burns. “They both barely made it out from an electrical fire which started from the roof of the house where a ball of fire fell through the roof into the toilet where it melted through then engulfed the house in flames,” reads the Instagram post.

The charismatic chef started All Flavor No Grease in his Watts front yard over a decade ago. He built a substantial base of loyal fans while weathering shutdowns by city officials and eventually launched a food truck. Garrett is also part of the trio called Foodminati with Taco Mell’s Jermelle Henderson and Bleu Kitchen’s Calvin Johnson who are partners at Court Cafe in Westchester. Garrett asked the LA community for support and listed ways to contribute; the full Instagram post is below.

Dan Modern Chinese expands to Westfield Topanga

Dan Modern Chinese opens its sixth Southern California location today in the Westfield Topanga & The Village, right in the Canoga Park shopping mall’s food hall.

Labor board says Star Garden strippers were fired unlawfully

According to the National Labor Relations Board, North Hollywood topless bar Star Garden violated labor laws this year after firing three strippers while locking out 15 more for raising concerns about their health and safety and alleged poor working conditions. The dancers began protesting in spring and recently unionized with the Actors’ Equity Association, which represents live theater actors, professional stage managers, and actors. The Los Angeles Times has the full story.

LA restaurant locations in Something from Tiffany’s

Amazon Prime’s holiday-themed Something from Tiffany’s film was released last week, and a handful of familiar Downtown LA spaces are being passed off as a different city: New York. Dirt reports that Cole’s French Dip appears as a NY drinking spot, while the film’s lead character has a restaurant in chef Josef Centeno’s former Ledlow space, which was previously Pete’s Cafe in the historic San Fernando Building.

Kumquat Coffee in DTLA

A facade for the future location of Kumquat Coffee in Downtown Los Angeles, California.
Kumquat Coffee DTLA
Kumquat Coffee
A facade at the future location for Kumquat Coffee in Downtown Los Angeles, California.
Kumquat Coffee DTLA.
