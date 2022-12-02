4 New Pizza Spots to Check Out This Month in Los Angeles

There seems to be something in the water in Los Angeles these days, because pizza spots just keep sprouting up across the city. First up is a new iteration of the popular Pitfire Pizza, which opens another outlet in Woodland Hills tomorrow serving what seems like a bigger, more ambitious menu of pasta and salads. Pitfire has always been a bit of a step up from the likes of California Pizza Kitchen, and this location offers a sizeable outdoor patio, a full bar, and a kids’ menu to help accommodate families.

In addition to the new Pitfire outlet, there’s a new Roman-style pizza spot that opened in North Hollywood called Mamma Lina that serves thin-crust round pies, focaccia sandwiches, and things like tiramisu for dessert. The pinuccia pizza features a creamy pecorino, sauteed zucchini, and mortadella, for a topping combination that’s not very common in LA.

Also, two other pizza places have opened in the Conejo Valley/West San Fernando Valley. Parma, which opened from Mick Mahan (Pat Benatar’s bassist) and son Mike Mahan, has expanded to a second Agoura Hills location serving everything from New York City-style round pies to cheesy Detroit-Style pizzas. And Puzzle Pizza, which does a fun mix-and-match-style Sicilian pizza for $14 (pick four flavors, such as pepperoni or truffle mushroom), is serving out in Woodland Hills on the corner of Victory and Canoga.

One of Konbi’s chefs speaks on the LA food scene

Akira Akuto, co-owner and co-chef of Konbi in Echo Park and Culver City, talks about food (and non-food) things in Los Angeles on Taste. The winding conversation moves from the overratedness of bagels in town (with the exception of Courage) to the Los Angeles Lakers to the proliferation of pizza (with a shout-out to 2022 Eater Awards winner Quarter Sheets).

$95 tasting menus at Holbox

Los Angeles Times critic Bill Addison reports that Holbox chef Gilberto Cetina has brought back his tasting menu at Mercado La Paloma, serving an array of seafood and other inventive coastal Mexican fare for $95 a person. With around six courses and room for ten people on the counter, it’s one of the city’s new underrated tastings on Thursdays and Fridays, and, eventually, Saturday evenings come January 2023.

Holiday pop-ups in Beverly Hills

Velverie, a whimsical French-ish cafe on Little Santa Monica, is doing a slew of holiday pop-ups with different themes, from a classic Parisian bistro menu on December 2, a Saint-Tropez-themed prix fixe on December 9 (with dishes like monkfish Francaise and lobster thermidor), and a to-be-decided theme on December 16. Book tables on Resy.

The various artwork of the now-closed James Beach

Venice’s iconic LGBTQ restaurant and lounge James Beach has a special retrospective from the publication Westside Current, which looks back at the history of the establishment through nine pieces of artwork. Check out the retrospective here.