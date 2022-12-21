Katsu Sando, Fat Sal’s, and More Join Big New Food Hall in the Valley

A big new food hall is coming to the Westfield Topanga mall and Village area in early 2023, and it’s going to offer the West Valley a slew of big Los Angeles restaurant names. Dubbed Topanga Social, the new multi-unit restaurant setup will cover some two dozen different brands including original concepts as well as existing names, all spread across more than 50,000 feet of indoor-outdoor dining. All told the space will offer three full-service bars, the ability to order collectively from different vendors at once, lots of local delivery options, and a semi-secret arcade area.

So which LA names are coming to Topanga Social when it opens in early 2023? Early vendor announcements include Katsu Sando, Smorgasburg hit Shrimp Daddy, Wanderlust Creamery, Fat Sal’s, and chef Alvin Cailan’s Amboy Burgers, among others. Expect more details and a full lineup of names in the coming weeks.

A big rebrand for one of LA’s best breakfast burritos

Local breakfast burrito hotspot Wake & Late is undergoing a full rebrand, reemerging under the name Sundays. The new direction means new menu items beyond tortillas and eggs, including sourdough bagels and pastries like chocolate rugelach. The rebrand comes with a giveaway — diners can score a dozen chocolate rugelach with each order placed at the Downtown location on December 23 and December 24 — and some downtime, as the group closes briefly to add a bit more on-site dining ambiance to its storefronts in the new year. All (now former) Wake & Late outlets will be dark from December 25 to January 1.

A worker walkout

Workers at both Coffee Coffee locations in Los Angeles (one on Fairfax, and another in the Larchmont area) have walked off the job to protest ongoing pay issues, says Knock LA. More than a dozen employees recounted to Knock stories of late paychecks, missing tax paperwork, underpayment, and missing funds, all stemming back to owner Ricky Hernandez, who declined to speak to Knock regarding the allegations.

More pizza near Pasadena

Pizzanista is hiring up for its newest location in San Marino, the tiny upscale city just south of Pasadena. While the restaurant (located at 2461 Mission Street) will certainly sell pies and slices and soft serve ice cream, it will also double as a skateboard shop for the neighborhood.

A spicy situation in Northridge

The Los Angeles Times takes a gander at Baja Sub, the Sri Lankan specialist found deep in the San Fernando Valley. Writer Lucas Peterson loves the kottu roti flatbread and lamb and fish curries in particular, while also leaving enamored with the vegetable side dishes that accompany every spicy meal.

An outdoor dining change in El Segundo

Meanwhile in El Segundo, Slice & Pint is losing its outdoor dining area on Richmond Street at the end of December. Not to worry, though; the craft beer and pizza specialist is currently working on a parklet location for dining, and is adding adjacent patio seating along the sidewalk as well as part of a next-door expansion that will also allow for a much larger kitchen.

Two parties in East Hollywood

Looking for a low-key New Year’s celebration? At Tabula Rasa Bar in East Hollywood, there’s a no-cover night of free food and midnight bubbles happening, starting at 5 p.m. on December 31. Can’t make the ball drop? Swing by on New Year’s Day for a big gumbo party, with proceeds benefitting LA Food Bank.