Moby’s Once-Famous LA Vegan Restaurant Little Pine Has Quietly Closed

The last days of Moby’s once-beloved Silver Lake vegan restaurant Little Pine have come and gone without much of a goodbye. The seven-year-old restaurant permanently closed earlier this fall, though there have been rumors of a wine-focused rebrand at the Rowena Avenue space some time down the line; nothing has come as yet.

It’s a surprising end for what was once one of Los Angeles’s most talked-about plant-based restaurants, owned by a prolific musician known for his extensive views on animal rights and activism. Moby promised to donate all of his profits from the restaurant to animal welfare groups, but in 2020 he ran afoul of human employees for the way he handled the then-temporary closure of the restaurant (workers alleged he left them without health care benefits and was unresponsive to questions and concerns) as a result of the pandemic. The restaurant reopened in 2020 with Moby as a silent partner and a new group at the helm, before apparently closing for good earlier this fall.

Pasta for all

Upscale casual Italian restaurant chain North Italia is hosting new Tasting Tuesdays at its El Segundo location this week. The $65 per person event pairs wines with favorite dishes from the restaurant (as well as some take-home goodies) making it one of the more affordable wine-paired meals in greater Los Angeles.

Tacos for a cause

Chicas Tacos is running a holiday meal kit promotion this season, with boxes that feed six to eight people (both regular and vegetarian kits are available). The colorful boxes include DIY tacos, chips and salsa, and sides of rice and beans to go along with 32 ounces of pre-mixed margarita, all for $80 — and some of the proceeds from each box go to support homeless non-profit Imagine LA. The kit is only available at the Culver City location.

San Juan Capistrano eats to know

There’s a new restaurant to know about in busy San Juan Capistrano, one of Orange County’s newer culinary destinations. Bloom by Russ Bendel has landed at 31760 Old Mission Road (formerly the city hall for the town, and across the street from the famed mission itself) serving American bistro fare with takes on barbecue quail, hamachi ceviche, and pan-roasted trout. Bendel and partners already run some of the county’s biggest restaurants like Ironwood in Laguna Beach, Olea in Newport Beach, and Vine in San Clemente.

A joining of forces

Two famous LA fast food brands have joined forces in Valley Village, with Fatburger opening up a mostly takeout strip mall restaurant that has been co-branded with Hot Dog on a Stick. The two share a parent restaurant company in FAT Brands, so the fusion of resources and menu items makes sense. Still, it’s a win for Angelenos eager to enjoy historic, inexpensive fast food options from two local franchises. The small shop at 4806 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is actually tri-branded (along with Buffalo’s Express for fried chicken and wings), a first of its kind for the California-based company.