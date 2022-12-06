A Seriously Creepy Krampus-Themed Holiday Cocktail Party Comes to LA

A spooky holiday pop-up cocktail bar called Krampus’ Cove is making itself at home inside Lost Property Bar at 1704 Vine Street in Hollywood, running today through December 31. It’s an immersive, two-hour-long experience where guests get to explore a transformed space decked out in macabre decor (like Christmas trees adorned with doll heads) while sipping on themed cocktails. The horned Krampus monster and dark versions of Santa and his elves will be making appearances throughout the space as well.

Krampus’ Cove was created by bar veterans Erin Hayes (beverage director at Fairmont Century Plaza) and Kelsey Ramage (founder of Trash Collective drinks consulting company), who previously hosted the creepy Black Lagoon pop-up at Lost Property Bar during Halloween. Tickets for the timed event are $25, which include entrance, a welcome cocktail, and a guided tour, and can be purchased here. A full menu includes cocktails like a mezcal concoction with purple sweet potato and pumpkin pie spice, and a vodka libation kicked up with coconut, peppermint, and amontillado.

Krampus’ Cove runs Tuesday through Sunday with two seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The pop-up bar will be open for unticketed walk-ins from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Grandmaster Recorders’ first-anniversary bash

As part of the Grandmaster Recorders’ one-year anniversary rooftop party on December 11 from noon to 3 p.m., guests can find $1 Schiacciata-style pizza slices and $5 spritzes.

Best Cambodian eats in Long Beach

LA Taco reporter James Tir wrote a robust guide to the best Cambodian restaurants in Long Beach, with over a dozen locations, from a Cambodian chicken wings spot to a seafood shack.

Spoon Band Taco returns to HomeState

HomeState is bringing back its Spoon Band Taco on December 14. Since 2015, this beloved Austin-style breakfast tacos restaurant has been giving away a portion of its Band Tacos sales to charities. The Ranchero, made in collaboration with Spoon’s frontman Britt Daniel, was the first to launch the program; it’s a fresh flour tortilla stuffed with migas, pico de gallo, avocado, and Jack cheese. In other HomeState news, customers can once again order its cocktail offerings — from palomas to margaritas — off of its website for pick-up and delivery.

Grand Central Market’s monthlong holiday celebration

From now until December 31, Grand Central Market will be hosting a bevy of holiday activities every day, including charcuterie-board-making, cooking decorating, wine and painting, family photo sessions, and ugly sweater karaoke. The events will take place in the Downtown LA food hall’s renovated basement, which will be decked out as a snowy chalet. Entrance to the events is free and open to the public. Check Grand Central Market’s Instagram for more information.