NYC Legend Katz’s Deli Will Offer Pastrami and Latke Delivery for Hanukkah in LA This Year

Fans of legendary New York City Jewish deli Katz’s can score some pastrami, brisket, matzoh ball soup, and more from the restaurant this holiday season — and all without leaving their couch. Montilla Meals, the Los Angeles-based home dining company known for packaging some of the country’s biggest restaurant names for Angelenos, is offering holiday Katz’s packages shipped straight from New York and delivered to doorsteps around LA this season. The Katz’s Hanukkah package runs a robust $350 for four people, though it does include pounds of pastrami and brisket as well as latkes, knishes, matzoh ball soup, noodle kugel, seedless rye bread, and more. The price also includes shipping as well as local delivery, though diners must order by December 11 in order to receive the box by December 18.

A night of winners

The Los Angeles Times released its list of this year’s 101 best restaurants, a massive feat for a region verging on 50,000 different places to eat and drink. The top 10 restaurants are a mix of (mostly) tasting menu options like Kato as well as more casual spots like Anajak Thai and Moo’s Craft Barbecue. Click through to see the full list.

More tacos for Hermosa Beach

Guisados is on the move once again. The mega-popular Los Angeles stewed taco chain is growing into Hermosa Beach soon, says owner Armando De La Torre Jr. No word on an official address as of yet, though the group is hiring now.

Brazilian music nights

Nossa Caipirinha Bar in Los Feliz has a newish Brazilian vinyl night to know about. Running every Wednesday, the music-filled evening includes lots of Brazilian jazz and funk, with occasional drop-ins from well-known DJs like Jeremy Sole of KCRW.

A new chef on the block

West Third Street Italian restaurant Bari has a new head chef. Robert Jones (previously of Republique) is now officially running things at the restaurant, turning over a new dinner menu that includes options like handmade pasta, wood-fired proteins, and more.

A holiday party in the Arts District

Death & Co., the famed cocktail bar with a Los Angeles location in the Arts District, is getting into the holiday spirit with an ongoing holiday takeover called Season’s Greetings at its Standing Room space. The festive evening affair means lots of new design and decor touches as well as specialty cocktails (yes, there will be boozy egg nog and Jell-O shots, too) and snacks like deviled eggs, caviar tots, and ginger molasses cookies. Season’s Greetings runs Wednesday through Saturday for all of December; the menu is below.