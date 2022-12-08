Mother Wolf and Kato Bake Up the Season's Must-Have Christmas Cookies

Find cookies from Mother Wolf and Kato inside this year’s Resy Cookie Box, a holiday sampler featuring a dozen recipes from well-known chefs across the country. In addition to Evan Funke’s panettone chew and Jon Yao’s toasted sesame cookie, the $79 box includes an eggnog snickerdoodle from Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana in New York City, honey butter cornbread from Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston, and more. The cookies are baked at New York City’s Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery.

As part of the cookie box campaign, Resy and American Express will make a donation to Southern Smoke Foundation, an organization that supports members of the food and beverage industry nationwide through emergency relief funding and access to mental health care.

Restaurant reviews from a veteran food writer

Katherine Spiers, the former food editor at KCET and LA Weekly, recently started a restaurant newsletter called How to Eat LA. While restaurant reviews will live behind a paywall soon, her first review of Halal Kabob House in Inglewood and second review of Noodle Art in Monterey Park are available free of charge for now.

Free ice cream in Santa Monica

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream is celebrating a brand-new location on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica by giving out free single scoops from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and free “swag bags” to the first 75 customers on Wednesday, December 14.

Taco talk in the City of Champions

L.A. Taco’s Memo Torres pens a rundown of the very best tacos in Inglewood as part of the site’s ongoing initiative to create a taco guide for every LA neighborhood. On his list of tasty picks are the tacos de birria from Birrieria Jocotepec, the turkey tacos from Ms. Ruby’s Bakery, and the crispy taco de barbacoa from Tortuga Bay.

Nothing says happy holidays like fancy doughnuts

Just in time for holiday gatherings, Koreatown’s Fantastic Donuts is offering intricately designed doughnuts featuring a variety of wintertime motifs, from snowmen to Santas and Christmas trees. Place orders at fantasticdonutla@gmail.com.