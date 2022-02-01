A Casual New Tartine Cafe Saunters Into the Heart of Pasadena

Tartine is on the move again, this time opening up a small ground floor cafe space at 277 W. Green Street in Pasadena. The busy corner location at the bottom of a mixed-use apartment building is already hopping with early morning customers, and given the location just a block off Colorado it’s likely to remain pressed for space for quite some time. That’s good news for Tartine, and the outdoor cafe tables and takeaway items in the cold case are good news for at-home workers and folks out and about looking for a quick meal. The usual array of pastries (croissants, savory scones, quiche, etc.) and breads and coffee drinks are on offer as well, with hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The opening menu is below.

Collaborations all over town

Looking for a party at home? Check out these upcoming dinners between the Ototo crew and Anajak Thai, available Monday, February 7 through Wednesday, February 9 and featuring a variety of crossover Japanese-Thai dishes. The full menu and pricing details ($150 for two) can be found here. Feel like going out? New York City’s Scampi is coming to Los Angeles, landing a $150 per person collaboration dinner at Hatchet Hall on February 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

For something a little bit different, try the three-day dosirak pop-up that Seoul Sausage Company is doing this week. The $48 collaboration boxes feature a ton of known names like Go Cakes and RiceBox, and offer enough food to feed two people. Preorders are available for pickup only, with boxes going out this Wednesday, February 2 through Friday, February 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ten percent of all proceeds go to the Korean American Story non-profit that works to preserve stories about the Korean American experience.

Super Bowl wings from a familiar place

For a real LA take-home experience during Super Bowl weekend, consider a party pack from Dino’s Famous Chicken on Pico. There are wings buckets available (12 or 24 pieces); six-packs of charbroiled half-chickens; and more. Preorders are open now, and party packs will be available via delivery as well.

The return of Winsome and Sassafras

Jazzy Hollywood hideout Sassafras is reopening on Tuesday, March 1, in time for Mardi Gras. Following that party (complete with live entertainment) expect Saturday-only evening hours for a while. It’s worth noting that the last time the bar had a full house was during the pandemic, when police officers took it over for a private, largely unmasked event in August 2020 — despite the mandatory closure of bars across Los Angeles at the time. Meanwhile Winsome has reopened in Playa Vista. The mellow cafe is once again offering seating — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. — at the shop at 6080 Center Drive.