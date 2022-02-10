Eminem Brings Mom’s Spaghetti to Life in Downtown LA This Weekend

Rapper Eminem is in town for Super Bowl weekend. Not only is he performing at the Halftime Show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, but the iconic musician is hosting a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up restaurant in Downtown LA, his first in the city after originally launching the idea back in 2017. Marshall Mathers now has a permanent location for the restaurant in Detroit, too.

Those seeking out Em’s pasta-based dishes — an homage to an iconic line from his 2002 song “Lose Yourself” — can either walk up to the Downtown LA location of Uncle Paulie’s Deli (which has been rebranded for the pop-up) or order via Postmates. On the menu are actual spaghetti “that tastes like it’s straight from the jar,” a vegan meatball dish called mom’s spaghetti with rabbit balls, or the s’ghetti sandwich, which is inspired by a dish from Em’s actual childhood. Mom’s Spaghetti started operating on February 9 and runs until Sunday, February 13, from noon until 9 p.m.

Badmaash’s owners take time to feast

If you love Badmaash, then you’ll love this story out of Food & Wine. The Mahendro family operates the popular restaurant, but they also make time to feast at home.

TimeOut LA reviews Kinjiro, LAT talks Yuko

TimeOut LA editor Patricia Kelly Yeo took a close look at Little Tokyo’s almost 10-year-old Kinjiro, and it emerged with four stars. Over at the Los Angeles Times, writer Lisa Boone took a look at the food (but mostly the plants) inside Yuko Curry and Yuko Kitchen in LA.

LA’s Black-owned vegan spots, and Super Bowl deals

Super Bowl weekend can feel a little meat-centric, so here’s a guide from Travel Noire on where to locate Los Angeles’s Black-owned plant-based restaurants. And if you’re looking for something more specific to Sunday’s game (and can’t afford a $4,500 ticket) then check out KTLA’s round-up of restaurant discounts and specials.

Super Bowl activities and bites

LAist published its guide to essential street food dishes around the city, while LA Taco published a list of the best tacos to find near SoFi Stadium. Elsewhere, Greekman’s will offer its Super Bowl pastrami wrap (it looks like a Taco Bell Crunchwrap, and is called the cease and desist wrap formally as a result) on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., with orders available via Tock. Want more fun? Shaq’s Fun House — hosted by former NBA player Shaquile O’Neal — is happening on Friday, complete with music and food vendors like Kazu Nori, Pink’s Hot Dogs, and Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles too. That $249 ticket gets diners six hours of open bar, food, carnival treats, games, rides, and live entertainment.