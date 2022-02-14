Dr. Dre Features Tam’s Burgers From Compton During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl halftime show took on ample local flair at SoFi Stadium yesterday, February 13, not only by showcasing Long Beach-native Snoop Dogg and Compton’s Kendrick Lamar, but another regional fave: Tam’s Burgers No. 21 on Rosecrans and Central Avenue in Compton as part of the set design. Dale’s Donuts also had a sign showing on the set.

Social media buzzed with the details throughout the performance, including a marquee fashioned after Compton’s legendary dance club Eve After Dark, where Dre got his start in the music business. Tam’s has a special place in Lamar’s music too, the Los Angeles Times observed that on his song “Element,” Lamar raps, “I be hangin’ out at Tam’s, I be on Stockton / I don’t do it for the ‘Gram, I do it for Compton.” LA-born producer Anderson Paak also performed, as did New Yorker Mary J. Blige, and Detroit’s own Eminem and 50 Cent.

California-Ohio governors hot dog Super Bowl bet

Pink’s and Cincinnati’s Skyline Chili made a friendly bet on Super Bowl Sunday. Looks like Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will have to send $500 to California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s designated organization, the Los Angeles Rams Foundation, for the win against the Bengals, reports KPIX.

More hot dog-related news

If LA has an unofficial food, it’s bacon-wrapped hot dogs. LA’s ubiquitous vendors were out in full effect on Sunday, even as health department enforcement swept through the city.

An LA tradition: more than a dozen hot dog street food vendors meet hungry football fans pic.twitter.com/dxvdAwVXPp — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) February 14, 2022

Potential legislative help for California’s street vendors

California state senator Lena Gonzalez from Long Beach introduced SB 972, written to reform the state food code and make the process easier for sidewalk vendors to obtain permits, writes LAist.

Bacetti’s time to shine

Echo Park’s Bacetti received a glowing review from Los Angeles Times critic Bill Addison.

BBQ+Rice expansion

BBQ+RICE Korean BBQ Bowl owner Matt Kim will open two new locations for his Korean barbecue bowl restaurant this year. What Now Los Angeles has the full story.

Boyle Heights-based Indie Brewing Company closing

The nearly six-year-old Indie Brewing Company announced its closing this month. Via Instagram, Indie Brewing cited difficulty over the last two years. Still, there are two weeks to get over there and grab a very limited edition before February 27.