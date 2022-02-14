LA Italian Chef Gino Angelini Opens a Second Restaurant, This Time in Pacific Palisades

On Friday, February 11, two Los Angeles restaurant veterans opened Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades. The new effort hails from LA chef Gino Angelini of Angelini Osteria and Tancredi DeLuca of Amici Brentwood.

Both Angelini and DeLuca have a longstanding imprint on Los Angeles. Angelini started in 2001 with Angelini Osteria and opened the next-door Alimentari in 2015. Angelini Osteria in particular has been one of LA’s most popular and well-regarded Italian restaurants, with excellent pastas like the iconic lasagna verde. DeLuca’s history spans across the Southland with Emilia in Beverly Grove, Amici Brentwood, with Trattoria Amici and Ombra Wine Bar at the Americana at Brand in Glendale. These longtime restaurateur friends partnered to expand further west, with familiar Angelini favorites and seasonal menus that are steps away from the Netflix-owned Bay Theater.

Chef Matt Weinberg will bring Angelini Ristoriante’s kitchen to life with ample experience from the original Angelini Osteria, as well as from Beverly Hills’ Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura and Culver City’s Bianca. If you’re familiar with Angelini on Beverly Boulevard, the menu will feel familiar as Weinberg prepares more casual dishes like antipasti, pizzas, and pastas during lunch, with swordfish carpaccio, braised baby artichokes, and cauliflower bistecca with pepperoncini for dinner.

There’s a large patio in this brand new space with Angelini Ristorante as the first tenant, with enough seats for 70 diners. Angelini and DeLuca have plenty of dining company at Palisades Village, with the Draycott, Que Padre, Hank’s, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, and Alfred Coffee already open. Hours are 11:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.