Four People, Including Rapper Kodak Black, Shot Outside LA Hotspot the Nice Guy

Four people — including rapper Kodak Black — were shot outside of LA hotspot the Nice Guy on Saturday night, February 12, ahead of the Super Bowl played in Inglewood on Sunday. The sidewalk in front of the H.Wood-owned restaurant and club, long a hangout for celebrities, was swarmed with fans, paparazzi, and others in the early Sunday hours following a Justin Bieber afterparty inside. TMZ has multiple angles of the incident, with shots ringing out just as LAPD cars rolled onto the scene. Rolling Stone described the scene as a “celeb-filled post-concert afterparty” that devolved into a fight out front, with Kodak Black in stable condition after being transported to an area hospital.

Where to cheer for the winners

Looking to join the LA Rams Super Bowl-winning parade route? The ride is going down tomorrow through the Exposition Park neighborhood alongside the Coliseum and — as the Los Angeles Times notes — it’s the first such parade since the start of the pandemic, even though the Lakers and Dodgers have also won championships in the past two years (no big deal). Just be sure to grab a bite nearby when it’s all said and done.

A new, but familiar, face in Hollywood

Star pastry chef Shannon Swindle has a new gig running the sweets side of the show at Mother Wolf. Swindle was with Craft for years but left in 2019 to eventually join the crew at AOC through the opening of their newest Brentwood opening in 2021. Now, Swindle is helming what may be Los Angeles’s busiest new restaurant in the heart of Hollywood. On Instagram, Swindle calls it “kind of a dream job come true.”

A place whose time has come

Beloved Ontario Bakery is set to close this month after four full decades of service, reports the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin. Writer David Allen pens a fond farewell to the bakery, which will serve its last customer on February 26.

More burgers for Glendale

For the Win, the popular smash burger spot with locations in Hollywood and Whittier, has scored a third outlet in Glendale inside a strip mall at 1200 South Brand Boulevard, south of Chevy Chase. Expect limited opening hours as the place gets up and running, but signage is already in place.