Tiny New Silver Lake Takeaway Specializes in Spanish Sandwiches and Tinned Fish

Silver Lake’s newest takeaway option is Rápido, in the former Scout space on Sunset Boulevard. Yesterday’s opening is just phase one for that whole building, which will soon see the (re)opening of Bar Moruno in the former Kettle Black space, as well as a restaurant from chef Ricardo Zarate. For now, it’s all about Rápido though, with plans to sell everything from tinned fish and wine — including partner David Rosoff’s own Vermina Vermouth — to bread from Westside shop Jyan Isaac and a variety of to-go meats and cheeses. Bar Moruno chef Chris Feldmeier will also be offering prepared sandwiches and the like, with more to come from Zarate down the line as well. The small space is now open at 3707 Sunset Boulevard with daytime through evening hours Tuesday through Sunday.

A goodbye along Melrose

Severance is closing on Melrose this weekend, with owner Evan Charest sending the following note along to Eater: “The resurgence of COVID19 during one of our busiest times of the year, an uptick of crime on Melrose, and a dramatic increase in food and labor costs placed us in an impossible situation. After two years of pivots, relocations, to-go cocktails, and virtual events, we must say goodbye. We are proud of the bar we built since we opened on that exciting day in the summer of 2018 and we want to thank all the loyal patrons and employees who helped make our dreams possible.”

Welcome back to Beverly Hills

The intimate BG Lounge at 9960 Santa Monica Boulevard (above Nerano in Beverly Hills) is reopening on Friday, February 18 under the direction of incoming bartender James Estes, who hails from London but has opened projects across the globe. Expect classics and new twists that play with chef Michele Lisi’s Italian-American menu, including favorites from chicken parm to fettuccini alfredo.

Dinners and pop-ups to know

Maison Ruinart and Silver Lake’s Bar Restaurant are partnering up during this year’s Frieze festival for a prix fixe meal that includes three courses of art and food (and add-on champagne). Prices start at $85 per person, and the dinners run February 17 to 27. Meanwhile, Fords Gin is popping up inside Death & Co. in the Arts District, with gin cocktails on offer in the space’s front Standing Room area. The luxury train car-inspired setup runs Friday and Saturday nights (7 p.m. to 1 a.m.) through the end of the month.

Also not to miss: Eastside spot Goldburger (with locations in Highland Park and across the river in Los Feliz) is heading west to Fairfax over the next two weekends popping up at Brain Dead Studios with smash burgers, chili burgers, and more. Traveling Thai street food pop-up Pranom, which started in LA years ago, is back for a few events at Mumford Brewing, Smog City, and beyond. The first event happens this Friday night.

A loss for LA’s barbecue scene

Huntington Park chef Ray Ramirez, the owner of popular barbecue restaurant Ray’s BBQ, had died at 47. Per LA Taco, Ramirez died by suicide on February 7; his family is currently raising funds via a GoFundMe and plans to continue to operate the restaurant. He will be missed. If you or anyone you know is considering suicide or self-harm or is anxious, depressed, upset, or needs to talk, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741. For international resources, here is a good place to begin.