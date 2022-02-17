Historic Sherman Oaks Mexican Restaurant Casa Vega Gets James Beard Recognition

One of Los Angeles’s most beloved restaurants was given an America’s classic restaurants designation by the James Beard Foundation this week. The 65-year-old Casa Vega received the honor, which recognizes longstanding independent or family-owned restaurants, alongside five other restaurants from around the country.

Based in Sherman Oaks, Casa Vega was founded by patriarch Rafael “Ray” Vega, who died in 2021. It’s now operated by Christy Vega, the restaurant’s second-generation owner. Casa Vega received ample attention in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and remains a popular staple for LA residents and visitors. Some Casa Vega employees have worked there for upwards of 40 years or more. Take a look at Eater LA’s 2018 story about the historic restaurant.

Casa Vega, along with the five other winners will receive the award on June 13 at the James Beard Foundation’s awards ceremony in Chicago.

A boost for Tam’s Burgers

Thanks to Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Compton’s Tam’s Burgers No. 21 now has a longer line than usual, with out-of-town visitors checking out Dre and Kendrick Lamar’s childhood spot. Check out the story in the Los Angeles Times.

Dan Modern Chinese expansion

What Now Los Angeles reports that Dan Modern Chinese will open two additional locations in Canoga Park and Long Beach. Dan Modern opened its fifth restaurant in Manhattan Beach last fall.

John O’Groats celebrates 40 years in West LA

To celebrate 40 years in business, West LA’s John O’Groats will give the first 40 customers a $40 gift certificate on Saturday, February 26, writes the Santa Monica Mirror.

Lost Cove Tiki pop-up

Remember the Lost Cove pop-up? The one that started in September 2020 featuring tiki cocktails and Hawaiian barbecue? It’s back on Friday at 10:30 p.m. at Bludso’s Bar & Que until it sells out.