Jewish Deli Icon Nate’n Al’s Plots a Big New Beverly Hills Reveal This Spring

Talk about a rollercoaster two-plus years for Nate’n Al’s, the Beverly Hills Jewish deli icon known for its celebrity clientele and 77-year history. There have been rumors of closures, announced departures, sudden returns, COVID outbreaks, and high-roller business partners stepping in to save the day — and now, another relaunch, a new partner, and a bright future ahead.

Nate’n Al’s will relaunch this spring as part of a joint agreement between the existing owners Shelli and Irving Azoff — who bought the prized restaurant in 2019 after rumors of a forced relocation and formal closure — and the buzzy H.Wood Group, the hospitality, nightlife, and restaurant consortium owned by John Terzian and Brian Toll. The H.Wood Group is known for hotspots like Bootsy Bellows, Poppy, Delilah, and the Nice Guy, in addition to projects like the barbecue-focused Slab, rooftop restaurant Sant’olina, and upscale sports lounge 40 Love. Moving forward they’ll oversee the day-to-day management of Nate’n Al’s, with the Azoffs remaining in an advisory and financial role.

Per a joint email sent to Eater, Terzian/Toll and the Azoffs say that they plan to keep much of the look, feel, and menu of Nate’n Al’s the same as it has been for decades, meaning lots of deli favorites like corned beef, stuffed cabbage, and breakfasts. There will be (and already has been) some updating for the brand, including a new logo and spruced-up look at the space at 414 N. Beverly Drive. The restaurant returned to outdoor dining in January, so expect the relaunch to coincide closely with a return to indoor seating.

The H.Wood Group also says that there are plans to expand the brand, though what that looks like so far is still up in the air. The Azoffs, meanwhile, also own and continue to operate the Apple Pan, another Los Angeles dining institution; they’ve made some pandemic-era changes there as well, introducing outdoor dining, delivery, and accepting credit card payments, among others. For now, fans of Nate’n Al’s can score delivery or reserve an outdoor table themselves, at least until bigger developments arrive this spring.