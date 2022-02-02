Adam Fleischman’s New Echo Park Restaurant Only Lasted Three Weeks

Adam Fleischman’s newest project Slow Burn, a self-styled “pan-Asian smokehouse” operating from the former Bar Avalon space, has closed after what seems to be only two or three weeks of service. A jilted diner first broke the news over at Food Talk Central, after making a reservation only to find the place closed up tight. Eater was able to independently confirm the permanent closure, while Fleischman has already pulled the phone, website, and Instagram pages offline. It’s unclear exactly what happened, but having only enough operating runway to open for two weeks is… highly unusual in the restaurant world. Fleischman is best known for having created and sold Umami Burger and being an early participant in projects like 800 Degrees, though of late he has mostly been behind several less heralded (and quickly closed) spots like ChocoChicken, Cold-Cocked Coffee, and Culver City’s Ramen Roll, which itself only lasted four months. His gourmet peanut butter and jelly sandwich stand at Grand Central Market remains open.

Go work with a legend

Looking to land a job with one of LA’s best chefs? Consider a gig with Lincoln Carson at the upcoming Mes Amis. The Hollywood French spot is hiring now and is said to be offering competitive wages and bonuses.

Chef Ludo is on TV again

Chef Ludo Lefebvre is hitting TBS with a new competition cooking show called Rat in the Kitchen that is co-hosted by comedian Natasha Leggero. The show starts March 31, and as the name implies is premised on the idea that six cooks work collaboratively to create a meal for Ludo except (gasp!) there’s someone sabotaging the whole thing. Peek at the trailer here.

A pop up spot to drink

The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has a new pop-up bar starting January 28. The limited-time lobby level option is sponsored in part by Ketel One and will feature not only drinks but bites from executive chef Mitch Austin; hours are Thursday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Newcomers around town

Blu Jam Cafe, one of LA’s most lauded brunch destinations, is opening in Atwater Village next. The corner space at 3224 Glendale Boulevard should be ready to go by mid-to-late March, the group says, which means lots of eggs benedicts and omelettes and crunchy French toast for all in just a few short months. Meanwhile Silver Lake’s Kombu Sushi is throwing a formal opening party in the Arts District on Sunday, February 6 at 300 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Stop by for samples of the menu, music, drinks, and more.

Better eats for Big Bear

Heading up to Big Bear any time soon? Consider stopping at the incoming Bear Cupboards Market, a bespoke shopping spot for stuff like Bub & Grandma’s bread, pre-packaged foods from Heirloom LA, and (soon) takeout beer and wine. The marketplace at 40850 Village Drive in Big Bear Lake is the work of Dustin Lancaster (Covell, L&E Oyster Bar, the Hermosillo, etc.), partner and designer Maya Brenner, and Sarah Dietz (Sogo Roll Bar). The shop opens this week.