Flour Tortilla Favorite El Ruso Moves to Bigger Digs in Sunny Silver Lake

It’s been a wild few months for the El Ruso crew, maker of some of LA’s best tortillas and tacos. Just over one year ago, Walter Soto and Julia Silva moved their trailer from Boyle Heights to Silver Lake, setting up right on Sunset Boulevard while also teasing a new second truck on social media. Since then the second setup has indeed arrived, moving from two different Arts District locations to two different Highland Park locations, though for the time being El Ruso is back to just one rig as ownership sorts out where to go next. If that weren’t enough, now Soto and Silva have decamped from their first Silver Lake spot to a space just a block away, but for very good reasons: more space, the same street frontage, and room for indoor seating, air conditioning, and a bathroom. Check out the laid-back setup below. Thankfully fans have continued to find them at their new home at 3110 W. Sunset Boulevard, and the menu and hours (11 a.m. to 11 p.m.) remain the same.

Smiles all around for this West Adams mainstay

The Hollywood Reporter gives lots of love to Alta Adams, saying the chef Keith Corbin-led restaurant has become a power dining spot for some of Black Hollywood’s most influential people. Case in point? The lead photo of Diddy and Jay-Z with Corbin on the back patio.

Collaboration cupcakes from some of LA’s best

Sprinkles, the famous LA cupcake company, is hosting a run of guest female chefs over the course of March, including Brooke Williamson, LeAnn Mueller and Alison Clem of la Barbecue, and Claudette Zepeda. Each will collaborate on a one-off cupcake to be sold at Sprinkles locations for a limited time.

Get Parks BBQ delivered in Ventura

Koreatown’s beloved Parks BBQ is partnering with Hillside Kitchen for a home delivery option across Southern California on Friday, March 11. The plan is to offer bespoke bento boxes with a variety of options, with delivery across LA, the South Bay, and even into Ventura County.

Plant-based along the boulevard

There’s a new vegan spot to know about in Eagle Rock, per FoodGPS, as BeeWali’s Vegan AF takes over the tiny former Abby’s Diner at 4862 Eagle Rock Boulevard. The restaurant opened on February 12 and is keeping hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, with Saturday brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (and dinner 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.).