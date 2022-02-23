Three New Notable Los Angeles Restaurant Closures to Know About

The past few days have brought news of a slew of new restaurant closures around greater Los Angeles. The most notable loss is the Parlor on Melrose, which has gone dark after 12 years as one of the city’s most prominent sports bars. Known for its mellow food and multitude of televisions, the shocking shutter is a hit for a trendy Melrose area still struggling to regain its footing.

Meanwhile, Hasiba, the casual Israeli restaurant on Pico, will serve its last Kosher meal on Friday, February 25. The good news is that this location at 8532 Pico Boulevard will turn into a new location of Lodge Bread Company soon instead. Chinatown’s Ord and Broadway is also closing next month, so there’s limited time to stop by for Filipino rice bowls and other fare; no formal final day of service has yet been announced.

Reopening and a couple of new names

Abernethy’s is set to return to the Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles tomorrow. The restaurant, which relies on rotating chefs in residence to oversee seasonal menus, will first showcase the cooking of Ryan Costanza (Freedman’s, Post & Beam) working a Mediterranean menu that moves from sea urchin carbonara to a dry-aged ribeye with robiola cheese. Chef Geter Atienza will offer Filipino food next.

In Silver Lake, chef Eric Park (Sopressata, Black Hogg) is back at his usual address selling sandwiches, coffee drinks, and takeaway goods under the name Bodega Park. The shop opened yesterday at 2852 W. Sunset Boulevard and is now keeping hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Over in Beverly Hills, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is opening at 445 N. Beverly, says Toddrickallen. Further south, the Mom’s Touch expansion into Long Beach is complete. The Korean chicken specialist is open as of this week, serving sandwiches, wings, and more at 6191 Atlantic Avenue.

Is Fatburger’s owner in trouble?

Andrew Wiederhorn, the chief executive of FAT Brands (owners of Fatburger and Johnny Rockets) is being investigated by the FBI for fraud involving, among other things, improper use of funds pulled from the publicly-traded restaurant company, reports the Los Angeles Times. No charges have yet been filed, but an investigation is reportedly ongoing.