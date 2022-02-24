The Clubstaurant Is Back With This Futuristic Hollywood Newcomer

Opening tonight on the corner of Ivar and Hollywood Boulevard is MainRo, the latest addition to the glitzy Cahuenga Corridor area of the city that already houses the nightlife-centric Grandmaster Recorders, Beauty & Essex, and Tao.

MainRo is the first Los Angeles venture for hospitality magnate Romain Zago who owns Mynt Lounge and Myn-tu in Miami. This newest operation is a supper club where dining, cocktails, and theater all weave together from inside a massive 7,500 square space. Frankly, the whole thing feels a bit like a throwback to the era where clubstaurants dominated Hollywood. At least the new MainRo takes things up a notch by applying modern technology alongside the velvet booths, with touch-sensitive electronic dining tables, 16 triangle-shaped chandeliers with moving digital screens, and reflective paneling on the walls.

The MainRo team characterizes the menu as having French, Japanese, and Vietnamese flavors, spread across familiar options like crispy rice caviar, creamy rock shrimp, pan-seared Chilean sea bass, hamachi with jalapeno, truffle wagyu bites, a Colorado rack of lamb, hot stone wagyu, and a day-aged 36 oz. bone-in tomahawk steak.

Operating hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, with two dinner seatings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. before the entertainment — live music acts, performances, and DJs — arrives.

Kristen Stewart’s favorite places to eat in LA

The Los Angeles Times featured Oscar-nominated actress Kristen Stewart’s ideal day in our fair city. She mostly sticks to Los Feliz/Atwater favorites including Ricky’s Fish Tacos and Yuca’s while throwing some love toward In-n-Out.

Guide to empanadas in Los Angeles

One of life’s joys is consuming a meat or vegetable-filled pocket surrounded by flavorful dough. L.A. Taco curated a guide to some of LA’s best empanadas, including World Empanadas in Burbank.

OC plant-based specialist Seabirds Kitchen expands to LA

What Now Los Angeles reports that Costa Mesa’s Seabirds Kitchen is (finally) coming to Los Feliz. It’ll be sandwiched between Little Dom’s and Starbucks on Hillhurst. There’s also a popular location in Long Beach, bringing Seabird’s total to three restaurants this April.

Daytime dining at both A.O.C. locations

Over at A.O.C. Brentwood, chef Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne launch weekend brunch this Saturday. They’ll also venture into lunch service starting March 2 from Wednesday through Friday. Check the daytime menu here and secure a reservation through Open Table.

Get Pizzana just about anywhere

If craving a Pizzana pie and reside outside in Southern California, there’s good news this week. The pizza maker just announced that orders are available with Goldbelly, which ships anywhere in the U.S.