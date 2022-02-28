 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Spotted in Hollywood at Evan Funke Restaurant Mother Wolf

Plus, a Here’s Looking at You review, and Palm Springs mask mandate news

by Mona Holmes
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Last Friday, Evan Funke’s ambitious Hollywood restaurant Mother Wolf was packed. It’s no surprise considering the celebrities have that already been spotted and the positive press coverage for the Roman-influenced restaurant. Seated discreetly in a corner was music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z; Eater LA can confirm this sighting because the team sat 15 feet away from their table.

Each time onlookers attempted to approach the table, security dissuaded them to let Mr. and Mrs. Carter dine in peace. Funke checked on the table regularly, as the couple drank wine and remained mostly seated during the fairly lengthy date. No word on what they ordered to eat.

Here’s Looking at You review

The Los Angeles Times’ Bill Addison reviewed the reopening of LA darling Here’s Looking at You, which he describes as “a serious win” for the city.

Palm Springs lifting mask mandate today

As of today, Palm Springs no longer requires face coverings, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test at bars or restaurants, according to ABC-7.

Thank You Coffee’s crowdfunding assistance after a burglary

Chinatown’s Thank You Coffee is in the process of expanding to Anaheim, but owner Jonathan Yang encountered a setback last week. The Orange County space isn’t complete yet, but equipment was stolen. He launched a $20,000 GoFundMe that’s already raised $9,000.

LA’s tasting menus

Tasting menu options are plentiful in Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Times outlined how the trend evolved, including a look at chefs like Alex Carrasco, who opened Bee Taqueria in 2019.

Snoop back on the bestseller cookbook list

Remember Snoop Dogg’s cookbook from 2018? After performing in the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen returned to Amazon’s top-10 bestseller list, reports Rolling Stone.

Underrated Santa Barbara

Inside Hook ranked Santa Barbara as the most underrated dining city in the country and listed beloved spots like Bettina, Loquita, and Secret Bao.

Mother Wolf

1545 Wilcox Avenue, , CA 90028 (323) 410-6060 Visit Website

