 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An overhead marble table with Peruvian dishes at daytime.
Short Stories
Stefan Merriweather

Filed under:

Dive Into Ricardo Zarate’s New Starlit Peruvian Lounge on Fairfax

Short Stories is an indoor-outdoor dining oasis just steps from some of the busiest destinations in Los Angeles

by Farley Elliott
Photos by Stefan Merriweather

Ricardo Zarate is ramping up for a busy spring and summer, starting with the all new Short Stories restaurant on Fairfax. The indoor-outdoor destination sits directly across the street from the Original Farmers Market (and very near the Grove), and could become the coolest new place to grab a bite in an already-busy neighborhood that abuts West Third Street, Fairfax, and Beverly Grove.

Short Stories takes over at the site of the former Farmer’s Daughter, a 66-room boutique hotel comprised of three separate buildings adjoined by an open-air common area and attached restaurant. It is here, shaded from the sun and sound-proofed from the street, that Zarate will turn out a mix of Peruvian dishes (his signature, and personal, culinary perspective) and California classics like a jalapeno ash-cured kampachi tiradito and large plates of roasted branzino and arroz con pollo. There are drinks as well, which make sense given the lounge-y, leafy space; think pisco sours, mezcal negronis, and more, plus beer and wine. The opening menu is below.

A daytime patio with leaves and heaters and checkered flooring.
The outdoor dining area.

As for the Kevin Klein-designed space, expect lots of terrazzo, dark wood, and red marble spread across an ample patio, shaded by African sumac trees. The outdoor landscaping has been designed by Rolling Greens, with access to the courtyard, covered bar and indoor seating area, and the hotel’s pool nearby.

Short Stories is just the newest project for the busy Zarate, who first climbed to national fame with restaurants like Picca, Paiche, and Rosaliné. Zarate will also be opening a Peruvian Nikkei restaurant in Silver Lake in the coming months called Causita, next door to the new Rapido market and takeaway and the almost-ready Bar Moruno.

Short Stories is open now at 115 S. Fairfax Avenue, part of the growing portfolio of the Grifka Group which also owns the Palihotel in Culver City (and its restaurant Simonette). And while Zarate is on to oversee menu creation and lead the group as head of food and beverage, chef Jorge Serrano will oversee the day-to-day at Short Stories. Hours run Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner (and midnight at the bar), and Friday through Sunday until 11 p.m. for dinner and 2 a.m. at the bar.

An overhead shot of marble and roasted fish at daytime.
Octopus and tiradito.
A flatbread dip at daytime on a marble table.
Roasted cauliflower on a marble table next to a menu at a restaurant.
A daytime side-angle look at the leafy patio of a new restaurant.
White, gold, and green touches.
A daytime look inside an indoor seating area at a new restaurant.
The coral indoor tones.
A marble dark red bar at a new restaurant at daytime.
The small-ish indoor bar.
Two people smile for a camera inside of a pink restaurant at daytime.
Ricardo Zarate and Leo Grifka.

Short Stories

115 N. Fairfax, Los Angeles, CA 90036
LA Restaurant Openings

The Biggest LA Restaurant Openings to Know in February

Where to Eat in LA Right Now

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

AM Intel

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Spotted in Hollywood at Evan Funke Restaurant Mother Wolf

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world