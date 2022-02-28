Dive Into Ricardo Zarate’s New Starlit Peruvian Lounge on Fairfax

Ricardo Zarate is ramping up for a busy spring and summer, starting with the all new Short Stories restaurant on Fairfax. The indoor-outdoor destination sits directly across the street from the Original Farmers Market (and very near the Grove), and could become the coolest new place to grab a bite in an already-busy neighborhood that abuts West Third Street, Fairfax, and Beverly Grove.

Short Stories takes over at the site of the former Farmer’s Daughter, a 66-room boutique hotel comprised of three separate buildings adjoined by an open-air common area and attached restaurant. It is here, shaded from the sun and sound-proofed from the street, that Zarate will turn out a mix of Peruvian dishes (his signature, and personal, culinary perspective) and California classics like a jalapeno ash-cured kampachi tiradito and large plates of roasted branzino and arroz con pollo. There are drinks as well, which make sense given the lounge-y, leafy space; think pisco sours, mezcal negronis, and more, plus beer and wine. The opening menu is below.

As for the Kevin Klein-designed space, expect lots of terrazzo, dark wood, and red marble spread across an ample patio, shaded by African sumac trees. The outdoor landscaping has been designed by Rolling Greens, with access to the courtyard, covered bar and indoor seating area, and the hotel’s pool nearby.

Short Stories is just the newest project for the busy Zarate, who first climbed to national fame with restaurants like Picca, Paiche, and Rosaliné. Zarate will also be opening a Peruvian Nikkei restaurant in Silver Lake in the coming months called Causita, next door to the new Rapido market and takeaway and the almost-ready Bar Moruno.

Short Stories is open now at 115 S. Fairfax Avenue, part of the growing portfolio of the Grifka Group which also owns the Palihotel in Culver City (and its restaurant Simonette). And while Zarate is on to oversee menu creation and lead the group as head of food and beverage, chef Jorge Serrano will oversee the day-to-day at Short Stories. Hours run Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner (and midnight at the bar), and Friday through Sunday until 11 p.m. for dinner and 2 a.m. at the bar.