1970s-Inspired Lounge Raises Atwater Village’s Bar Hopping Appeal

The crew behind Thunderbird, Blind Donkey, and Verdugo Bar spent the last year gutting the former Moon Room/the Griffin space in Atwater Village. Now they’re days away from introducing their latest bar, the High Low, a casual, cozy addition to the walkable bar options on this stretch of Los Feliz Boulevard starting February 9.

The High Low sits across the street from Tam O’Shanter, and steps away from the Morrison, Bigfoot Lodge, and the Roost, while a second row of noteworthy bars are a three-minute rideshare or 15-minute walk to Glendale Boulevard’s Club Tee Gee, Link N’ Hops, or the Oeno Vino Wine Shop & Bar. Glendale Tap is also only one mile away.

With the success of Thunderbird, the partners imported those successful elements over to the High Low. Some things are left over from previous tenants, like the wrought-iron enclosed front patio, stunning center fireplace, and winding brick ceiling. There’s something to appeal to whatever mood suits you, from the pool table to the unassuming TVs, or the enclosed lounge area for those who prefer hearing a DJ or live band. There’s even space for movie nights or singing your guts out at karaoke. For now, the live events will take place weekly.

Partners John Bower (Blind Donkey, Thunderbird), Justin Farmer (Thunderbird), Brandon Bradford (Verdugo Bar and Surly Goat), Joe Curran, and John Condo acquired the building a year ago. With the help of Bower’s wife Jessica, they rehabilitated it into a 1970s-inspired den with big leather banquettes, orange hanging lamps, and ample room, along with a handful of TVs, Tex Mex food, rotating local beers on tap, and of course, cocktails.

As for the food, the High Low’s is similar to its crosstown sister bar, Thunderbird. Arizona-born Farmer will bring his Tex-Mex-style puffy tacos, nachos, queso, and burgers. The cocktails are uncomplicated with an emphasis on fresh juices. Try the king pine with Sazerac rye, lemon, simple syrup, pineapple gum syrup, and aquafaba. And in a fitting invention, the disco inferno cocktail includes Verde Momento mezcal, lemon, agave, aquafaba, and a chili-sea salt floating sprinkle. Well drinks will be $8, with $12 house cocktails, and draft beers from $5 to $10. Daily happy hour will feature $6 wells and discounts on select draft and house cocktails.

Starting next Wednesday, High Low’s hours are from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., with weekend brunch hours as the staff gets their opening sea legs.