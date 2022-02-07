LA County Supervisor Pushes Officials to Relax Mask Wearing Mandates During Super Bowl

In case you hadn’t noticed, there’s something extra in the Los Angeles air in recent days. The anticipation surrounding Super Bowl LVI at SoFi is palpable through the city streets, with activities, incoming visitors, a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and a new push for dropping mask mandates.

Last week, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a request to the county health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer to revisit the mask wearing requirement at outdoor mega events. In her letter, Barger noted the vast majority of SoFi attendees at the Rams 49ers NFC Championship game on January 30 did not abide by the county’s mask wearing requirement. That mandate requires all attendees ages two and up to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status, except when actively eating or drinking.

At the same game, LA mayor Eric Garcetti and Magic Johnson were spotted and photographed without masks at SoFi Stadium. Afterwards, Barger suggested the county’s public health order be in accordance with California’s less strict guidance for outdoor mega-events, which suggest venue attendees don masks when entering indoor areas like restrooms, restaurants, retail shops, concourses, or concession stands. See Barger’s letter below.

Here's a letter I just sent asking @lapublichealth to align @CountyofLA's outdoor masking mandates with the state’s. We need to take this first step ASAP. . Share if you agree! pic.twitter.com/u8Ms7xf8tf — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) February 2, 2022

COVID-19 guidelines at SoFi Stadium

Wondering what the guidelines are for proof of vaccination, testing, or mask guidelines are if attending the Super Bowl? The Los Angeles Times has a full write-up so there’s no confusion.

LA business seeing a bump with Super Bowl activities

The Robb Report detailed all the restaurant activities surrounding the Super Bowl, including parties at Wolfgang Puck’s Spago, catering by Bites & Bashes, and former Laker Shaquile O’Neal’s event Shaq’s Funhouse with food trucks.

Head to this Long Beach brewery for a worthy cause

Trademark Brewing teamed up with Brave Noise to bring awareness to sexism and discrimination in the alcohol business. The Long Beach brewery will host an event on Thursday at 5 p.m. to help spread the campaign.

Woodspoon’s chef has a new cookbook

Natalia Pereira’s new cookbook is out. She discusses Abundancia: My Life in Recipes on KCRW’s latest Good Food episode with Evan Kleinman. Have a listen here.