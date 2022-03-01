 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

One of LA’s Best Bagel Shops Opens Prime New Culver City Location

Plus, Blue Palms Brewhouse returns, and deals on deals at Eataly

by Farley Elliott

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Pop’s Bagels at Smorgasburg on a white plate in the sunshine.
Bagels from Pop’s Bagels, back when they popped up at Smorgasburg.
Matthew Kang

Pop’s Bagels is expanding again, pushed in part by a favorable cameo in that famous New York Times California bagel article from a while back. The new shop at 9300 Culver Boulevard — part of the Culver Steps development — is open as of last weekend, and moving forward will keep hours from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday (with Monday opening up later this spring).

Owner Zachary Liporace, who spent years refining his unique bagel recipes and serving the finished product to customers at pop-ups all over LA, also owns a location in Brentwood. Like that shop, this new Culver City address will offer pastries in addition to bagels and will serve both hot and cold options (like bagel sandwiches) all day.

A return, an opening, and pizza in Long Beach

Blue Palms Brewhouse is reopening in an unlikely location: Northridge. The Hollywood craft beer staple did not survive the pandemic at its Hollywood Boulevard address, so now it’s shifting up to 8440 Balboa Boulevard with the same menu of comfort food and beers for all to enjoy. Expect an opening this spring.

Meanwhile down in Irvine, the new Solstice is open as of Monday, February 28 at the Boardwalk in Irvine, at the corner of Jamboree and Dupont. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is the work of chef Demetrio Zavala and executive chef Brittany Valles; check out the opening menu here.

In Long Beach, Speak Cheezy is almost ready to serve. The Long Beach Post profiles Jason Winters, owner of the incoming Belmont Heights operation, on his journey from nomadic pizza operator to part of the city’s growing food scene.

And back up in the Los Angeles area, the Peninsula Beverly Hills has a new chef in Ralf Schlegel, who previously spent over a decade as the chef of the Jefferson Hotel in Washington D.C., where the Austrian native earned a Michelin star in 2016.

Eataly’s food deals arrive

Eataly’s Restaurant Fest is back March 4 through March 20, with deals on multi-course dinners and more inside the sprawling three-story space at the Westfield Century City mall.

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Two LA Restaurant Vets Team Up For Square Pizza Supremacy in Downtown

By Farley Elliott

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

Follow Eater editors each week as they share their favorite dishes around town

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Beyoncé and Jay Z Spotted in Hollywood at Evan Funke Restaurant Mother Wolf

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Highland Park’s Civil Coffee Rolls Into Downtown With Glossy New Plans

By Farley Elliott

Filed under:

The Clubstaurant Is Back With This Futuristic Hollywood Newcomer

By Mona Holmes

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Los Angeles newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world