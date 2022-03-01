One of LA’s Best Bagel Shops Opens Prime New Culver City Location

Pop’s Bagels is expanding again, pushed in part by a favorable cameo in that famous New York Times California bagel article from a while back. The new shop at 9300 Culver Boulevard — part of the Culver Steps development — is open as of last weekend, and moving forward will keep hours from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday (with Monday opening up later this spring).

Owner Zachary Liporace, who spent years refining his unique bagel recipes and serving the finished product to customers at pop-ups all over LA, also owns a location in Brentwood. Like that shop, this new Culver City address will offer pastries in addition to bagels and will serve both hot and cold options (like bagel sandwiches) all day.

A return, an opening, and pizza in Long Beach

Blue Palms Brewhouse is reopening in an unlikely location: Northridge. The Hollywood craft beer staple did not survive the pandemic at its Hollywood Boulevard address, so now it’s shifting up to 8440 Balboa Boulevard with the same menu of comfort food and beers for all to enjoy. Expect an opening this spring.

Meanwhile down in Irvine, the new Solstice is open as of Monday, February 28 at the Boardwalk in Irvine, at the corner of Jamboree and Dupont. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is the work of chef Demetrio Zavala and executive chef Brittany Valles; check out the opening menu here.

In Long Beach, Speak Cheezy is almost ready to serve. The Long Beach Post profiles Jason Winters, owner of the incoming Belmont Heights operation, on his journey from nomadic pizza operator to part of the city’s growing food scene.

And back up in the Los Angeles area, the Peninsula Beverly Hills has a new chef in Ralf Schlegel, who previously spent over a decade as the chef of the Jefferson Hotel in Washington D.C., where the Austrian native earned a Michelin star in 2016.

Eataly’s food deals arrive

Eataly’s Restaurant Fest is back March 4 through March 20, with deals on multi-course dinners and more inside the sprawling three-story space at the Westfield Century City mall.