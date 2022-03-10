Historic Tam O’Shanter Celebrates 100 Years in Atwater Village

The Tam O’Shanter — the longest continually owned and operated restaurant in the city of Los Angeles — turns 100 this month. Designed by a Hollywood set designer and regularly frequented by Walt Disney (due to the proximity of the studio location at the time), Tam O’Shanter will host a centennial kick-off on St. Patricks Day next week, as well as with other special events throughout the year.

Co-founders Lawrence Frank and Walter Van de Kamp opened the Los Feliz pub and restaurant in 1922. The two were instrumental with LA dining culture and food manufacturing throughout the US, having opened Lawry’s The Prime Rib restaurants and Van de Kamp’s bakery. The Scottish-themed dining rooms at Tam O’Shanter are some of the kitschiest around, with menu items like the Scotch rarebit, toad in the hole, pints, and even tea service.

The Tam O’Shanter keeps good company as one of the oldest establishments in LA. It’s slightly younger than the 102-year-old San Antonio Winery, and has two years on Long Beach’s Joe Jost’s, which opened in 1924.

LA City Council moving towards ending proof of vaccination requirement

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council approved a motion to end the mandate requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor businesses and large outdoor events. Last week, LA County dropped the requirement to visit restaurants (the City of Los Angeles inside the county still has the vaccine requirement), while indoor events with 1,000 people or more are still required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test. The ordinance notes that businesses can voluntarily require proof of vaccination from diners. Spectrum News has the whole story.

A masterful tasting event

The fifth Masters of Taste food festival is back. The food festival will take place at the Rose Bowl on April 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participating restaurants include Ayara Thai, Bone Kettle, Holy Basil, and Yuca’s along with wineries and local breweries. Head to the Masters of Taste website for ticket information at this 21 and over event, which includes a VIP tasting from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Wolfgang Puck and the Oscars

Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences puts together a Governors Ball menu for the Academy Awards. This year, chef Wolfgang Puck and the Bronx-based Ghetto Gastro collective will collaborate on creating a menu for the event, reports Variety.

Dough Box temporary pop-up in Highland Park

While Dough Box waits for construction to complete on its permanent El Sereno location, the crew initiated a temporary pop-up at Delicias Bakery in Highland Park last weekend. Plan accordingly, as the next one starts on Saturday and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.