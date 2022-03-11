Celebrity Favorite Madeo Makes Surprise Return to the Sunset Strip

What a saga it has been for the Vietina family, owners of hit LA Italian restaurant Madeo. Over the years the Madeo name has shown up in Drake songs and across the tabloid pages, with the Vietinas pushing pasta to some of the wealthiest customers in the city. But ever since 2018, Madeo has mostly felt like a restaurant in exile, moving from place to place without roots to return to. Now, four years after first closing on Beverly Boulevard so that the building they partially occupied could be redeveloped, the Vietinas have a new home for Madeo.

The reborn Madeo will return this spring at the 1 Hotel on the Sunset Strip, albeit with a different feel from the LA original born 36 years ago. The glitzy 1 Hotel property opened in 2019 with its own culinary talent at the helm, but the pandemic paused much of the hospitality sector in LA, leaving empty rooms and darkened dining rooms. To help usher the property at the corner of Sunset and La Cienega into a new era, ownership has brought in Madeo to offer something new. Unlike the more upscale, muted Madeo that first landed on Beverly, this outlet will be more modern, more breezy, and more of the moment for the Strip, which itself is undergoing a renaissance thanks to new hotels and restaurants like Ardor, Wolfgang Puck’s Merois, and Lavo Ristorante. Expect a white tablecloth dining area as well as a bar and a patio that overlooks much of the city.

While there is no firm opening date for Madeo as of yet, reps say a return is expected this spring. This will be the first time that fans of Madeo can once again try the Vietina family’s food in LA since September 2020. At that time, Madeo was operating as a pandemic-jostled pop-up in Beverly Hills, working a short-term lease in a secondary space while waiting for their original home’s construction to be completed.

Then last summer, it was revealed that Madeo would not be returning to that Beverly Boulevard address at all, surprising fans who were unsure that they’d ever see the restaurant come to life anywhere in greater LA. Since then, star Canadian talent Janet Zuccarini and chef Rob Gentile have picked up the original Madeo space, with plans to open a coastal Italian restaurant named Stella by the end of 2022. Whew, that’s a lot of movement.

And so after all that shifting around, it seems that West Hollywood and Beverly Hills Madeo fans will once again be able to enjoy the Vietina family’s cooking and hospitality come this spring. Meanwhile, members of the Vietina family do still operate the restaurant Bianca in Culver City.