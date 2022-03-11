 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Hotel Moguls Resurrect the Standard Hollywood Property With a New Name

Plus, brunch in Studio City, and are there too many restaurants in Los Angeles?

by Mona Holmes

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2014 Photo by FG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Standard Hollywood property — one of the most iconic hotels on the Sunset Strip — was purchased by developers last week. Both locations in DTLA and West Hollywood closed during the pandemic, but some new life is potentially coming for the latter.

Ian Schrager — Studio 54 co-founder and famed hotelier — along with Chelsea hotel founder Ed Scheetz are under contract to buy the West Hollywood property, reports the Real Deal. The partners intend to purchase signage rights and the operating lease, which allows the use of the hotel without transferring ownership rights. The property will rebrand into another name, which has not been announced.

The Standard Hollywood closed in 2021, having suffered major losses during the pandemic. The Downtown location remains closed as well. If all goes well, Schrager and Scheetz will have a prime location in one of SoCal’s most legendary stretches of Los Angeles.

LA restaurant growth over the decades

Has restaurant growth outpaced LA’s population, or in any big city? That’s a question addressed in this piece by the Counter.

Cambodian restaurant week

Long Beach will host its first Cambodian Restaurant Week from October 9 to 16 this year by highlighting Cambodian-owned restaurants with prix fixe meals that range from $5 to $20.

Showing some California love for Shakey’s Pizza

If visiting Shakey’s Pizza was a part of your past, get over to SF Gate and read this story about Northern California’s last location for the longtime pizza parlor.

Game show time for Greyhound bar owner

Greyhound Bar & Grill owner Matt Glassman will appear on tonight’s episode of Jeopardy.

Pappy & Harriett’s

Ever since new ownership took over in 2021, Pioneertown’s longtime bar/restaurant and performance venue has a new outlook. The Los Angeles Times has the full story.

Studio City’s new brunch option

Studio City’s Vintage Wine + Eats launched a new brunch menu last weekend. Opened by sommelier Rebecca Phillips in 2018, these new dishes include lox sliders, churro donuts, and will appeal to homesick New Yorkers, a bacon, egg, and cheese. Phillips will oversee wine specials every week, while serving mimosas and sake spritzes.

Vintage Wine + Eats dishes in Studio City, California
Vintage Wine + Eats spread
Courtesy of Vintage Wine + Eats
