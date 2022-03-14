Quentin Tarantino’s Vista Theatre Plans Include Cafe, Booze, and Arcade

Last week, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino filed a permit application to operate a cafe and arcade at the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz that will also offer wine and beer. The historic theater closed in March 2020 but Tarantino acquired it in 2021 with plans to renovate and reopen it.

Tarantino has a passion for historic movie theaters. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director purchased the New Beverly Cinema in 2007 where programming showcases classic films, his own movies, and double features almost always on 35mm (or 16mm) film. The Vista is approaching its 100-year anniversary, originally opening in 1923 with movies and vaudeville shows.

A conditional use permit filed on March 8 by Quentin Tarantino and Vista Theater, Inc. shows some of the changes planned for the space: “Conditional uses to allow the sale and dispensing of beer & wine for on-site consumption with an existing 12,340 square foot theater, cafe, and arcade with 370 seats and 12 arcade games.” Originally scheduled to open in December 2021, the theater has not announced an opening date yet.

Highland Park’s Kumquat Coffee

Food & Wine’s David Landsel determined the nation’s best coffee shops, and Kumquat Coffee is on the list for all of California.

Inflation and restaurant prices

As the price of goods continues to rise, restaurants everywhere are figuring out how to navigate this current path. Spectrum News spoke to DTLA’s Cuernavacas Grill about this very subject.

Hollywood’s Horses

Hot spot Horses received some attention from Vanity Fair, describing the Hollywood restaurant as “vibes as good as the food.”

LA’s black vegan chefs

Veg Out Magazine looked at Black plant-based chefs across the country and there’s a large number from Los Angeles, including Compton Vegan’s Lemel Durrah, Stuff I Eat’s Babette Davis, and Jackfruit Cafe’s Angela Means Kaaya.

Birria festival at Santa Anita Park

If rich, saucy birria is an obsession, then be sure to check out L.A. Taco’s Birriamania on March 26 at Santa Anita Park. There’s a $33 ticket that includes admission to the festival, four birria tacos, a 12-ounce beer, parking, and a racing tip sheet. If purchased by today, that price is only $22. Get the full details here.

Early-bird pricing ends tonight, and for $22 you get 4 tacos, 1 beer, parking and a racing tip sheet.



More info here: https://t.co/O9p9qxFp25 pic.twitter.com/2lGUkJP1GW — L.A. TACO (@LATACO) March 13, 2022