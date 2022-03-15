LA’s Closed Indie Brewing Gets New Life Thanks to a Busy Craft Beer Group

Hawthorne-based Los Angeles Ale Works is still in growth mode. Last year the group announced plans to open at Culver City’s Ivy Station development, and while that taproom is still very much in progress the team (led by owner Andrew Fowler) is first expanding into Boyle Heights, right along the Los Angeles River. LA Ale Works has agreed to acquire Indie Brewing’s outfit at 2350 Sunrise Street across from Downtown, after that upstart announced a permanent closure last month. The move means that the “basically turnkey” (per Fowler) taproom and brewing space will remain intact, with a rebrand to LA Ale Works coming in short order. As for the Culver City opening, expect that towards the summer.

New faces at an LA fine dining destination

The Saison Hospitality Group, behind spots like Angler (in LA and SF) as well as namesake Saison in San Francisco, is revamping its in-house roles a bit. Chef Paul Chung will now oversee the entire group as culinary director (including Angler LA), while chef Brian Limoges (Crenn Dining Group, Birdsong, Quince) is on to help as well, acting as the group’s corporate chef. That’s a lot of fine dining firepower in a city that is rapidly glowing up.

Helping out World Central Kitchen

Still looking for more ways to support Ukraine? Toscana Brentwood is selling $300 gift cards to its restaurant for the price of $200, with all proceeds going towards World Central Kitchen, which has been feeding refugees in the area. The promotion runs all month long.

A different kind of Patrick party

Forget St. Patty’s Day; this Thursday at the Greyhound in Highland Park is St. Patrick Swayze Day — which just means a still-Irish menu (corned beef, beer) but with a Swayze movie marathon on the TVs. Over at the Glendale location, it’ll be S. Patrick Stewart Day, so pick your Patrick appropriately.

Collaborations and dinners

Piccalilli in Culver City is collaborating with Paradis on a one-off ice cream flavor that runs though March 25. The Vietnamese coffee toffee date cake runs through all Paradis locations and at Piccalilli.

Over at Mírame, there are plans for a big bacanora dinner on Monday, March 28 that includes splashes of the distilled drink from Sonora. Tickets are $75 and include pours as well as food.

A feast in the Arts District

Looking for a different kind of Brazilian all you can eat feast? Try the endless feijoada on Sundays at Downtown’s Caboco, where chef Rodrigo Oliveira and Victor Vasconcellos are rocking the Brazilian national dish from noon to 4 p.m. every Sunday. Check out the full dish breakdown below.