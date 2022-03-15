The 7 Most Anticipated Spring 2022 Openings in Los Angeles

The first quarter of 2022 has already been one filled with big Los Angeles openings, from Kato in Downtown to Tommy’s in Beverly Hills, Magari in Hollywood, and Lavo Ristorante on the Sunset Strip. What’s more, spots like Asterid, Bagel and Slice, and Bar Moruno are all likely debuting later this month, or at least within the next few weeks. Meanwhile, a few exciting new places have been announced in recent weeks, from Chris Bianco’s first bona fide LA pizzeria and Madeo coming back from the brink to take over the ground floor space at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. From Michael Beckman’s La Brea expansion of the popular Workshop in Palm Springs to a long-awaited French comeback in Hollywood, here now are seven of the most anticipated restaurant openings to know about this spring in Los Angeles.

Pizzeria Bianco

Location: Row DTLA

Major Players: Chris Bianco

The Situation: After years of promising to open in Los Angeles, and teasing the city through his brief tenure at Tartine in the Row DTLA development, chef and restaurateur Chris Bianco is finally opening at the former Paramount Coffee Project space at the large Downtown LA property. The idea is to bring essentially the same version of Pizzeria Bianco from Phoenix, Arizona, which means blistered Neapolitan-style pizzas with seasonal ingredients. Unlike in previous mentions, Bianco has ordered the oven and furniture, and fully plans to do this project on his own accord. While LA’s pizza scene has certainly improved over the past few years, this is still a major coup for Angeleno pizza mavens.

Projected Opening: May 2022

Madeo

Location: 1 Hotel, 8490 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA

Major Players: The Vietina Family

The Situation: The decades-old Madeo has had a transient few years, moving from Beverly Boulevard to Beverly Hills proper, and then disappearing altogether to go run an overseas holiday pop-up. Now the Vietina family is firmly putting down roots inside the upscale 1 Hotel on the Sunset Strip, meaning sweeping views, those celebrity-famous pasta dishes, and the usual amount of class, service, and fine wine.

Projected Opening: Spring 2022

Ronnie’s

Location: 5936 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, CA

Major Players: Ronnie Muñoz, Rob Vinokur

The Situation: More than just a restaurant, Ronnie’s Kickin’ is one part of a nearly full-block takeover that will also offer a burger and fried chicken window, a Mexican cantina, and a marketplace and sandwich shop around the corner. First up is the namesake Ronnie’s, a home for rethought versions of chain restaurant staples (think wings, fun drinks, mozzarella sticks, and more) based on the life and palate of Muñoz — a former fine-dining veteran — and his former food truck.

Projected Opening: April 2022

Mes Amis

Location: 1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Major Players: Lincoln Carson, Relevant Group, Ten Five Hospitality

The Situation: Former Bon Temps chef Lincoln Carson is back in Los Angeles, initially introducing a lounge menu at the Thompson Hotel’s rooftop Bar Lis, and now soon at the ground floor Mes Amis, an ode to French bistro fare. Expect seasonal produce and influences from the cafes and brasseries of Paris and Lyon, along with Carson’s prodigious talent with pastry. The space is nearing the completion of construction and should be ready within six to eight weeks, according to Carson.

Projected Opening: Late April 2022

Workshop

Location: 127 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA

Major Players: Michael Beckman

The Situation: Native Angeleno Michael Beckman has spent much of his celebrated career making hits out in Palm Springs, particularly with his upscale dinner destination Workshop. The sleek, decidedly not-retro space has offered locals and tourists something different to dine on out that way, and now Beckman is betting that traveling fans of his will also enjoy his seasonally-focused food in Los Angeles proper. Expect modern California fare with the same emphasis on farmers and fresh ingredients, all served in a steely modern space in what used to be Odys + Penelope on La Brea.

Projected Opening: April 2022

Bazaar Meat

Location: The Grand DTLA

Major Players: José Andrés

The Situation: Bazaar and Somni operator José Andrés departed from the SLS Beverly Hills hotel two years ago, leaving a huge hole in the humanitarian chef’s LA presence. The Los Angeles Times announced Andrés was coming back to LA, this time in Downtown at the upcoming Frank Gehry project the Grand, which opens across from the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Andrés plans to do something similar to China Poblano, something like Jaleo, and definitely an outpost of his popular Vegas steakhouse Bazaar Meat.

Projected Opening: Spring 2022

N/Soto

Location: 4566 Washington Boulevard

Major Players: Niki Nakayama, Carol Iida-Nakayama

The Situation: N/Naka co-founders Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama have an izakaya follow-up to their celebrated Palms restaurant with plans to open along Washington Boulevard in Mid-City inside the former Ondal 2 space. The duo has been working out a menu over the restaurant’s development with everything from a tasting menu series in Little Tokyo to takeout bento boxes, but expect the same kind of well-curated Japanese fare and a more approachable price point.

Projected Opening: Early-to-Mid April 2022