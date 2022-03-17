A Powerful San Diego Vegan Chain Puts Down Roots in Hollywood

San Diego’s meatless Plant Power Fast Food chain opened its first Los Angeles location around the corner from Paramount Studios last week. Situated on Vine slightly north of Melrose, the plant-based upstart is hoping to catch on more firmly with an LA-area audience. The group first began expanding into the region in 2018 with a drive-thru restaurant in Long Beach, adding another outlet in Redlands shortly after.

LA’s first Plant Power is now up and running from the former Oinkster Hollywood. Expect vegan breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and shakes across the menu as well as ample parking. Management is moving quickly throughout the region, with fairly new locations in Riverside, Fountain Valley, Las Vegas, and Sacramento.

More plant-based restaurant news, but on TikTok

Meanwhile, drivers on La Brea near Melrose have likely spotted a seemingly familiar-looking red and yellow logo for a restaurant — except this isn’t a new McDonald’s. The Los Angeles Times got the scoop on the actual spot, named Mr. Charlie’s, and its questionable style and marketing — and LA-based TikToker Ashyizzle has already tried the goods.

A thumbs-up for the Yangban Society

Los Angeles Times critic Bill Addison labeled Yangban Society as “the Arts District’s next big destination,” raving over the food, the funky atmosphere, and the ingenuity of some of the dishes. That said, there are still worries from the Times food critic about the restaurant’s previously troubled location, and hopes that Yangban can really make a lasting impression.

A review (or something) for Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura

A Bloomberg writer (self-described as “a simple lady easily satisfied with the very best”) gushes over Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills. The review notes that “the typical Los Angeles cliches were nowhere to be found,” which is surprising considering it’s an upscale Italian restaurant atop a high-end retail store in one of the wealthiest parts of the city. Besides that, what does the writer think LA cliches actually are?

St. Patrick’s Day at Long Beach’s Portuguese Bend

Long Beach’s distillery Portuguese Bend is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day today through Sunday with a special food menu and cocktails made with bourbon and rye made on the premises. If looking for more shamrock antics, Eater LA can assist with locating an Irish pub any time of the year.

A heartfelt goodbye to one of LA’s classic sushi bars

Sushi Sushi Beverly Hills, the 27-year-old minimalist sushi restaurant announced via Instagram that it is closing permanently on April 30, though no formal reason for the departure was announced.