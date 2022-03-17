Malibu Seafood Sensation Broad Street Oyster Jumps to Grand Central Market

The Malibu-famous Broad Street Oyster Co. has announced that it will open a new location in Downtown LA’s historic Grand Central Market early this summer. The jump comes fast on the heels of the group’s expansion further north to Santa Barbara this winter, as well.

Grand Central Market’s other seafood tenant Oyster Gourmet will have some new competition when Broad Street moves in and starts serving its lobster rolls with uni and caviar, seafood towers, and burgers. Already, the Malibu restaurant, which started as a pandemic pop-up perfect for Angelenos looking to get away to the beach, has become an important hub for locals, road trippers, and beachgoers. On weekends, wait times can stretch as long as the horizon.

Broad Street’s owners and Grand Central Market staff won’t say for certain which stall the seafood shop is taking over, though there are only a few available spaces inside the building. A new stall is a rare thing at the 103-year-old open-air market, where longtime tenants and minimal turnover is the norm. The last big closure was the Belcampo, which suddenly shuttered its butcher counter in 2021 after employees alleged the company intentionally mislabeled its grass-fed organic meats. Since then, speculation has been rampant as to who might (or should) take over that large stall.

Grand Central Market owner Adam Daneshgar says that his team has had eyes on Broad Street for some time. In an email statement, Broad Street Oyster owner Christopher Tompkins is optimistic about the incoming shop, saying: “We’re beyond excited to be opening our next outpost of Broad Street Oyster Co. in the downright legendary Grand Central Market. There are few places in California, let alone the country, that house such a perfect ruckus of different culinary styles and we know that we’re going to feel right at home when we open later this year.” Expect an opening this summer for Broad Street Oyster Co. in Downtown.