Mark Peel-Founded Seafood Spot Prawn Closes Downtown After Five Good Years

Grand Central Market’s seafood-focused Prawn has closed permanently, ending a five-year run for the corner stand. The restaurant first came to life in 2017 as a fast-casual case study, at the time called Bombo, that served clam chowder, fresh-steamed seafood options, and more, backed by founder and chef Mark Peel of Campanile fame. Peel ran the restaurant for years, even briefly expanding to a second location in Old Pasadena. The pandemic put a damper on crowds at Downtown LA’s historic Grand Central Market, though, and in June 2021 the venerable Peel suddenly died at 66 after a brief battle with cancer. More recently, the restaurant was said to be run by a longtime manager at Prawn.

Now, though, the teal-toned stall is all closed up, though a final goodbye has not yet been given on social media or Prawn’s website. Unofficial word is that Broad Street Oyster — who have been working on coming to the market for more than a year — will now take over the Prawn space.

Korean food and goods in the Arts District

An independent market filled with Korean American makers is coming to the Arts District on Sunday, March 20. Market with MAUM is a ticketed $5 event that will feature goods and food items from a variety of small businesses including Loaf Language, Salt Butter Cookie, Hanok Coffee, and more. This is the third iteration of Market with MAUM, and will feature nearly 60 small businesses across two selling sessions, one in the morning and one in the evening.

Indian-Ukrainian pierogi for a cause

Up in Altadena, Side Pie is partnering with Meadows Pierogi for a one-off pop-up that runs Wednesday, March 23. The Indian-Ukrainian menu will feature everything from aloo bhaaji pierogi to smoked sausages and vegan shiitake bacon kraut, organized by musician Imaad Wasif, artist Jon Pylypchuk, and NASA Jet Propulsion Lab creative director David Rager. The event will also help to support World Central Kitchen’s efforts in Ukraine.

A Bored arrival

In Long Beach, a temporary new restaurant based on a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT is coming to life thanks to owner Andy Nguyen (Afters Ice Cream). The smash burger set-up opens on April 9 at 2405 E. 7th Street with perks for other Bored Ape owners (like free meals), and will run for at least 90 days. Nguyen says that his Bored & Hungry pop-up is the “world’s first Bored Ape restaurant,” so there’s that.

Cake and perfume in Chinatown

Chinatown’s Capsule Parfumerie is partnering with Sasha Piligian of May Micro Bakery on a new scent for a one-off event this Saturday, March 19. The $100 ticketed afternoon features a scent-making class as well as drinks and bites by Piligian, who will also be popping up early in the morning at nearby Sesame LA.

A market opens in Cypress Park

The Golden Poppy Market is now open at 1209 Cypress Avenue in Cypress Park. The local shop features everything from produce and pantry staples like hot sauce and tinned fish to Bub & Grandma’s bread, frozen pizzas, caviar, French butter, and beyond.