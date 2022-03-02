The LA Times Will No Longer Print a Standalone Weekly Food Section

Sad local media news today as the Los Angeles Times is once again contracting its standalone print Food section, starting this week. That means the city’s paper of record will no longer have its own area of the weekly printed paper dedicated to the Food section’s stories, but rather those articles, guides, and home cooking features will be filed into a weekend section alongside other content — and will continue to be published and live online, of course.

The Times only just returned to a standalone print section in 2019 after seven years without one but has faced internal turmoil and an ongoing search for a section lead since then. Eater reached out to acting Food editor Alice Short for comment but has not heard back.

The Blade Runner bar continues

The popular Downtown Wyman Bar pop-up inside of the Bradbury Building (yep, the one from Blade Runner) is continuing indefinitely, say reps for Neuehouse. Fans can pop in for a drink or to catch some Friday night jazz by emailing thewymanbar@neuehouse.com for one-time evening access inside the membership space (cost is $5).

A new name in Beverly Boulevard sweets

Manhattan Beach’s Gelato and Angels is reportedly taking over the closed former Milk location on Beverly Boulevard, with an opening planned for late March or early April. Dessert specialist Milk, known for its ice cream cookies and other sweets, closed earlier this year after 15 long years at the corner address.

Wine time in Long Beach

LA Wine Fest is coming back to the Long Beach waterfront (Harry Bridges Memorial Park) on June 4-5 this year. It’s the 17th year for the festival, which will feature dozens of wineries from across California and beyond, as well as craft beer operators and more. General admission tickets run for $100.

The original comes to Koreatown

Hand roll specialist KazuNori, from the Sushi Nozawa Group (think Sugarfish, Nozawa Bar, etc.) opened February 24 in Koreatown, taking up prime real estate at busy Chapman Plaza at 3465 W. 6th Street. The area is already known for Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong and Quarters Korean Barbecue, and now adds one of the city’s most well-known hand roll spots. The restaurant is open daily for lunch through dinner hours (11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday nights, and noon to 11 p.m. on Sundays).