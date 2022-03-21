 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Huge Three-Story Restaurant and Rooftop Lounge Is Coming to Melrose Place

Big views, open rooftop vibes, and a daytime cafe come to one of LA’s most iconic streets

A colored rendering of a dining room with white booths and a window that looks out over a city.
A rendering of Melrose Place’s upstairs dining room.
There are few blocks more famous in Los Angeles than Melrose Place, thanks to a certain television show that ran in the 1990s under the very same title. And while that show launched more than few celebrity careers, inbound restaurant Melrose Place hopes to propel itself into the conversation of best new dining hotspot between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

The incoming Melrose Place lands at 8472 Melrose Place, the former home of the AllBright, a women-focused UK membership club that opened in 2019 but did not survive the pandemic. The primary dining areas will be on the second and third floors, respectively, with a daytime cafe and dinnertime dining room available one floor up from street level. In due time the team behind the project also plans to drop in a rooftop lounge with views across West Hollywood, though that won’t be in play until closer to the summer. The cafe and dinner areas plans to open in just a few weeks by early April.

The group behind Melrose Place is Sunset Collective (Shyon Keoppel, Stafford Schlitt, and Costas Charalambous), a triumvirate of real estate and hospitality interests that span across the city. Charalambous alone is a founding member and former president of SBE, and together the group runs the nearby Offsunset venue as well. Their new Melrose Place project spans 8,000 square feet, and hopes to add to the growing rooftop lounge scene spread across West Hollywood and Hollywood these days.

As for the food, Melrose Place will eventually scale up to offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, followed by rooftop drinks and vibes. The main menu thrust will be decidedly Californian, with a focus on the wood-fired grill during dinner service and casual cafe fare across the daytime hours — and with a nod to vegans, keto needs, and other LA appetites. Design firm Franklin Studios is behind the build.

Melrose Place

8472 Melrose Place, West Hollywood, CA 90069

