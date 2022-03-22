David Chang’s Fried Chicken Shop Fuku Comes to a Neighborhood Near You

Worldwide chef David Chang seemed to have the city at his fingertips in September 2019. Majordomo was a big hit in far Chinatown, his Las Vegas restaurants were gearing up to open, and his fast-casual fried chicken outlet Fuku had just arrived to Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. While bigger plans were quickly delayed by the onset of the pandemic, it seems that Fuku is back and ready to conquer once again.

In partnership with ghost kitchen operator Family Style Kitchens, Chang’s Fuku will now grow across Los Angeles and beyond, moving from Santa Monica to Culver City, Glendale, West LA, and more. The jump means more fried chicken for all of Los Angeles, and likely more home delivery options to compete with the Postmates dominance of Angeleno brand Howlin’ Ray’s. The new Fuku locations will also expand Chang’s reach beyond Los Angeles, with planned locations coming to Anaheim and San Diego soon as well. Expect these new virtual kitchens to begin arriving around town as soon as next month.

Sad days and shattered doors

The original Phorage in Palms was robbed over the weekend, with owner Perry Cheung saying unofficially that two people seemed to have made off with “practically empty safes” in the smash and grab. The aftermath is still visible over on Instagram.

A new kind of family-style dinner

Yangban Society in the Arts District is launching a new “Yangban-style” dinner option on Thursday, March 24. The plan is to sit folks down for a family-style feast that includes larger nightly specials like braised beef ribs done in a galbi style, roasted chicken and abalone pot pie to share, and more — in addition to the existing menu of deli counter snacks and favorites. The ongoing group meal option (available evenings) is meant for a crowd, with tables booked at $50 per person through OpenTable.

All the brunch on Sundays

Pez Cantina is bringing back its weekend brunch buffet after a long hiatus. The all-you-can-eat experience runs $40 per person and can be expanded with all-you-can-drink options like margaritas and mimosas. The brunches run Sundays only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be booked on Tock.

Line dancing is back

Feel like line dancing again? There’s a spot for that now right in Hollywood, as rooftop stunner Desert 5 Spot looks to bring back the country stomping series this season. Tickets are available for the March 30 dancing night over at Ticketsauce.

A Beverly Glen bistro is no more

Beverly Glen’s Jolie Bistro + Bar has closed suddenly, with little notice given to regulars of the hillside jewel box. The final day of service for the Beverly Glen Centre restaurant was March 13.