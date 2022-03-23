 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Entrance to Asterid in Los Angeles at Walt Disney Concert Hall from the sidewalk.
View of Asterid from Grand Avenue.
Wonho Frank Lee

Curtains Open on Ray Garcia’s Modernist Restaurant Asterid at Walt Disney Concert Hall

The former Broken Spanish and B.S. Taqueria chef builds a diverse, seasonal menu in one of LA’s most famous landmarks

by Mona Holmes
Photos by Wonho Frank Lee

Chef Ray Garcia returns to Downtown tonight, and this time on the bottom floor of Walt Disney Concert Hall. Asterid is a stunning new addition with a modern fine dining menu showcasing American fare at the ground floor of one of LA’s most iconic landmarks.

To be clear, Garcia’s new Downtown restaurant is not another Broken Spanish. Garcia’s career took a more personal and influential turn with B.S. Taqueria and Broken Spanish, which shifted LA’s dining landscape before both closed in 2019 and 2020, respectively. At Asterid — in the former Patina space — Garcia won’t rely on old dishes but instead focus on big flavors, with no tortillas on the menu.

Note the New England-style octopus roll with Aleppo yogurt and pickled cabbage slaw. Or the cashew muhammara with ancho chiles, pomegranate, feta, and house made flatbread. Garcia developed a deep red carnaroli risotto with beets, creme fraiche, and dill, with a gorgeous lemon tart with whipped custard for dessert. Upon first sight, these dishes might seem a bit unexpected for the native Angeleno, but Garcia believes Asterid connects with the diverse flavors and foods of Los Angeles.

Asterid has an evolving seasonal menu, so expect changes throughout the year. Garcia also brought along a Broken Spanish veteran to direct the bar program. Chris Chernock developed the wine list, cocktails, and mocktails with mixtures that are as bold as Garcia’s, with options, like the mezcal and rice cocktail with kumquat vermouth, cacao, toasted rice, and Legendario Domingo Mezcal.

Asterid’s opening is part of several soon-to-open restaurants from noteworthy chefs that will ultimately transform this part of Grand Avenue. Garcia’s restaurant will reside directly across the street from the Frank Gehry-designed Grand LA complex, where chef José Andrés will debut three restaurants later this year. Those planning a visit to the Music Center, Disney Hall, Broad museum, or MOCA can book a meal or cocktail at Asterid and have a short walk to their destination.

Belzberg Architects made good use of the outdoor area, showcasing the LA skyline while creating a sleek and modern feel indoors. Asterid is open for dinner Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Saturday to 11 p.m., but will likely change in the coming months (closed Mondays). Make reservations via Resy.

Lamb Shank chile japones, charred eggplant puree, pickled cabbage, flatbread from Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles
Lamb shank with chile Japones, charred eggplant puree, pickled cabbage, and flatbread
Cashew muhammara with ancho chile, pomegranate, feta, and flatbread from Asterid restaurant
Cashew muhammara with ancho chile, pomegranate, feta, and flatbread
Chicken liver mousse with mandarin, pickled pearl onions, sourdough, and nasturtium at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles
Chicken liver mousse with mandarin, pickled pearl onions, sourdough, and nasturtium
Maitake mushrooms topped with turmeric aioli, lemon, and parsley from Asterid restaurant.
Maitake mushrooms topped with turmeric aioli, lemon, and parsley.
Octopus roll New England-style roll with Aleppo yogurt, and a pickled cabbage slaw from Asterid restaurant.
Octopus roll New England-style roll with Aleppo yogurt, and a pickled cabbage slaw.
Red beet risotto/carnaroli with creme fraiche and dill in a white porcelain bowl.
Red beet risotto/carnaroli with creme fraiche and dill.
Toasted bread and mixed berries on a ceramic plate.
Sunchoke rösti with a sunflower creme fraiche and strawberry pepper jam.
Lemon curd, poppy seed, whipped custard dessert on a blue plate.
Lemon curd, poppy seed, whipped custard tart.
Shortcake with Harry’s berries, hibiscus angel food cake, and vanilla cream from Asterid restaurant.
Shortcake with Harry’s berries, hibiscus angel food cake, and vanilla cream.
An assortment of dishes at Chef Ray Garcia’s Asterid in Downtown LA.
An assortment of dishes from Asterid in Los Angeles.
Daiquiri with Paranubes Oaxacan Rum, Saison Rum, pineapple, and Demerara liqueur from Asterid restaurant.
Daiquiri with Paranubes Oaxacan Rum, Saison Rum, pineapple, and Demerara liqueur.
Star Keeper gin, lemon, pear, honey, Capaletti apertivo, celery bitters, and soda from Asterid.
Star Keeper gin, lemon, pear, honey, Capaletti apertivo, celery bitters, and soda.
Tequila and passionfruit cocktail with Lalo Blanco Tequila, pineapple, passion fruit, hibiscus, Falernum liqueur.
Tequila and passionfruit cocktail with Lalo Blanco Tequila, pineapple, passion fruit, hibiscus, Falernum liqueur.
Vapid Vodka cocktail with carrot, green apple, orange, ginger, and chile from Asterid restaurant.
Vapid Vodka cocktail with carrot, green apple, orange, ginger, and chile.
Dining area with dim lighting and modern lines with black minimalist chairs.
Dining area of Asterid with dim lighting and modern lines with black minimalist chairs.
Dining area at Asterid in Los Angeles with close up of chairs and table settings.
Dining room at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles
Main dining room of Asterid.
Dining area at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles
Higher bar seating at the front part of Asterid.
Private dining area at Asterid in Los Angeles
Private dining area of Asterid.
Wraparound bar with minimalist lighting and seating at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles
Wraparound bar with minimalist lighting and seating.
Bar area at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles
Bar at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles
Lounge area at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles
Lounge area with purple chaise chairs, shiny hanging lamps.
Outdoor lounge at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles.
Outdoor lounge overlooking Grand Avenue.
Asterid’s outdoor patio in Los Angeles
Outdoor patio with heating elements just outside Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Outdoor patio at Asterid restaurant in Los Angeles.
Lounge overlooking Grand Avenue.
Outdoor lounge at Asterid.
Asterid restaurant entry with glowing signage in Los Angeles.

Asterid

The Walt Disney Concert Hall, 141 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA The Walt Disney Concert Hall, 141 S Grand Ave Visit Website
